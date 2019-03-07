Hurst Singers has closed down: after 68 years of giving pleasure to audiences in the village and beyond. David Redd reports that dwindling numbers and illness led to this decision. He thanks all the people who have been members of the choir and the hundreds of people who have supported concerts for many years. Members are now joining other choirs including Burgess Hill Choral Society, Chanctonbury Chorus, All the Right Notes, and Sussex Chorus, all of which have concerts between April and June. Thank you, Hurst Singers, for so many years of giving pleasure to the rest of us.

Tech help for Over-60s: I see from Hurst Life that students at Hurstpierpoint College are working with the Mid Sussex Older People’s Council to help with any technology related questions, each Tuesday in term time, between 2.30 and 3.30 pm with time for a cup of coffee and chat afterwards. There will be a minibus pick up from Trinity Road Car Park at 2.15, returning at 4 pm. For everyone else, just go to the College Reception and you will be shown where to go. No need to book. Just turn up. (What a good idea!)

Lego wanted!: The Sunday School team who organise ‘Kids@HT’ each Sunday morning want to build up a collection of Lego. If you have any that you no longer need or use, please would you drop it into the Church Office in Holy Trinity, on Tuesday or Thursday mornings between 9.30 and 12 noon. Many thanks.

Saturday 9 March, 10 am to 12 noon, Guide HQ, Trinity Road Car Park: NSPCC Book swop and coffee morning. Please bring some books you have enjoyed and swop them for some others. There will also be books to buy and a raffle. Entrance is £5 to include your coffee and lovely homemade cake. Looking forward to seeing you there!

Saturday 9 March, 7.30 pm, Holy Trinity Church: Brighton Consort, directed by James Dixon, perform their ‘Victoria with a Twist’ concert. Glorious works from the late 16th Century by Tomas Luis de Victoria (including the famous Requiem) plus contemporary works, in the style of Victoria, by Australian composer Joseph Twist. Tickets £14 (£12 concessions) from www.brightonconsort.org.uk or 01273 833746 or on the door. Not to be missed!

Tuesday 12 March, 7.45 pm, Village Centre: Horticultural Society ‘New ideas for your fruit and vegetable garden’ illustrated talk by Steve Millam from Brinsbury College on new methods of cultivation and some different crops to try.

Thursday 14 March, 6.30 to 8 pm, Proper Cycling & Coffee, Keymer Road, Hassocks: A get together for trishaw ‘pilots’ and anyone who might like to learn more and get involved. Contact Bridget Hamilton 07929 294640.

Thursday 14 March, 7.30 pm, Holy Trinity Church: Rev Debbie Beer, Assistant Curate, has been appointed to the post of Diocesan Environment Officer and will be licensed by the Bishop of Horsham to this vital role. Debbie is a specialist in environmental studies and ecology. We wish her well in her new role. She will divide her working life between Holy Trinity and her new role.

Saturday 16 March, 2.15 pm, Village Centre: Horticultural Society Spring Show features daffodils, spring flowers, cookery, photography, children’s and pre-school playgroup sections. Tea and home-made cakes; raffle and auction at the end of the show. Exhibiting is free to all. Pick up a schedule from Gibson’s, Greengrocers, in the High Street.

Saturday 16 March, 6 to 7.30 pm, Holy Trinity Church, West Gallery Matthew Sprange, baritone and singing teacher, will sing for us and persuade some of his students to do likewise. This is likely to be oversubscribed, so please reserve your place by emailing margaret@112a.co.uk or phoning 01273 835113. There is also a list for you to sign up at the back of the church.

Sunday 17 March, 4 pm, Holy Trinity Church: Beetle Drive. Fundraising event. Contact guymac@hotmail.com.

Monday 18 March, 2 pm, Village Centre: Churchill’s Secret Army. A tribute to those citizens who volunteered to work behind enemy lines if the UK was invaded. Speaker Gilly Halcrow.

Tuesday 19th March 2019 at 7.45pm. Club Suite, Hurstpierpoint Village Centre. Trinity Road. Wolstonbury WI Monthly Meeting. The cheers and tears in my life as a celebrant by Mrs Claire Bradford. Visitors welcomed. Enquiries 01273 834421.

Wednesday 20 March, 8pm Holy Trinity Church, Mothers Union: Talk by Margaret on Restorative Justice. All welcome. Non MU members, £2.

Saturday, 23 March, 10 am to 12 noon, Holy Trinity Church. Café Plus. Popular organ music played by Ray Carpenter, plus stalls, raffle, tombola etc.

Friday 29 March, 8 pm, Guide HQ, Trinity Road Car Park: Hurst Historical and Geographical Society host Jackie Marsh, Brighton Historian and Royal Pavilion Guide talking on ‘A Passion for Piers’. Contact: 01273 833280.

Saturday 30 March 8 am, Methodist Church, Cuckfield Road: Ladies’ Breakfast (cooked by men!) Full cooked breakfast and talk by the Rector, Rev Jane Willis. All ladies very welcome. Tickets from Judy Leech, 01273 833954.

Saturday 6 April, 10 – 11.30 am, Guide HQ, Trinity Road Car Park: St Christopher’s Residential Home, Annual Coffee Morning and Mini-Market Entrance fee 50p per person to include coffee or tea and biscuits and there is a wide range of stalls including cakes and savouries, books, plants, raffle, tombola and gifts. If you have any small items you would like to donate for sale please get in touch with Jo Kearns, 01273 834200. We are happy to arrange collection. We always welcome gifts of home-made cakes, buns scones, savouries etc. to sell. Gluten-free items welcome. St. Christopher’s is a small residential home for elderly people and the Friends group works to raise funds to arrange benefits and social outings for all of the residents.