Tech help for Over-60s: I see from Hurst Life that students at Hurstpierpoint College are working with the Mid Sussex Older People’s Council to help with any technology related questions, each Tuesday in term time, between 2.30 and 3.30 pm with time for a cup of coffee and chat afterwards. There will be a minibus pick up from Trinity Road Car Park at 2.15, returning at 4 pm. For everyone else, just go to the College Reception and you will be shown where to go. No need to book. Just turn up. (What a good idea!)

Hurst Village Cinema has announced that films and live relays will continue for the next few months as the refurbishment of the Players Theatre has been postponed until later in the year. It is likely that the work on the Theatre will be carried out after Hurst Festival which, as always, takes place in the last two weeks of September.

Thursday 14 March, 6.30 to 8 pm, Proper Cycling & Coffee, Keymer Road, Hassocks: A get together for trishaw ‘pilots’ and anyone who might like to learn more and get involved. Contact Bridget Hamilton 07929 294640.

THURSDAY 14 MARCH, Players Theatre: ​Doors: 7.30pm Film: 8pm. Hurst Village Cinema - Western (12A) Don’t let that title mislead you, this unassuming yet brilliant and striking film is much more than an attempt to modernise that most American of all cinematic traditions.

Thursday 14 March, 7.30 pm, Holy Trinity Church: Rev Debbie Beer, Assistant Curate, has been appointed to the post of Diocesan Environment Officer and will be licensed by the Bishop of Horsham to this vital role. Debbie is a specialist in environmental studies and ecology. We wish her well in her new role. She will divide her working life between Holy Trinity and her new role.

Saturday 16 March, 2.15 pm, Village Centre: Horticultural Society Spring Show features daffodils, spring flowers, cookery, photography, children’s and pre-school playgroup sections. Tea and home-made cakes; raffle and auction at the end of the show. Exhibiting is free to all. Pick up a schedule from Gibson’s, Greengrocers, in the High Street.

Saturday 16 March, 6 to 7.30 pm, Holy Trinity Church, West Gallery Matthew Sprange, baritone and singing teacher, will sing for us and persuade some of his students to do likewise. This is likely to be oversubscribed, so please reserve your place by emailing margaret@112a.co.uk or phoning 01273 835113. There is also a list for you to sign up at the back of the church.

Sunday 17 March, 4 pm, Holy Trinity Church: Beetle Drive. Fundraising event by Annabel Macken to enable her to attend the 24th World Scout Jamboree in July in the USA. A proportion of the funds raised is to help people in poorer countries who may not otherwise be able to send their scouts to the Jamboree. Tickets £5; children under ten £3. For more info or to buy tickets, contact Guy Macken on guymac@hotmail.com.

Monday 18 March, 2 pm, Village Centre: Churchill’s Secret Army. A tribute to those citizens who volunteered to work behind enemy lines if the UK was invaded. Speaker Gilly Halcrow.

Tuesday 19th March 2019 at 7.45pm. Club Suite, Hurstpierpoint Village Centre. Trinity Road. Wolstonbury WI Monthly Meeting. The cheers and tears in my life as a celebrant by Mrs Claire Bradford. Visitors welcomed. Enquiries 01273 834421.

Wednesday 20 March, 8pm Holy Trinity Church, Mothers Union: Talk by Margaret on Restorative Justice. All welcome. Non MU members, £2.

FRIDAY 22 MARCH, Hurst Village Cinema, Players Theatre: ​Doors: 7.30pm Film: 8pm Good Time (15). Here’s an edge of the seat, utterly gripping thriller – a Good Time indeed.

Saturday, 23 March, 10 am to 12 noon, Holy Trinity Church. Café Plus. Popular organ music played by Ray Carpenter, plus stalls, raffle, tombola etc.

Sunday 24 March, 10 am to 4 pm, South Downs Nurseries, Brighton Road, Hassocks: Hurst Hedgehog Haven – Ann Winney (from Columbines), our hedgehog expert, will be giving advice on what we can do to help hedgehogs in our local area. (I didn’t know, until she told me, that they are lactose intolerant so that we should only ever give them water, and NEVER bread and milk.)

SUNDAY 24 MARCH, Hurst Village Cinema, Players Theatre: ​Doors: 2.30pm Film: 3pm The Wife (12A). After nearly forty years of marriage, Joan and Joe Castleman (Glenn Close and Jonathan Pryce) are complements. Where Joe is casual, Joan is elegant. Where Joe is vain, Joan is self-effacing.

Friday 29 March, 8 pm, Guide HQ, Trinity Road Car Park: Hurst Historical and Geographical Society host Jackie Marsh, Brighton Historian and Royal Pavilion Guide with an illustrated talk on ‘A Passion for Piers’. Contact: 01273 833280. £3 entry to non members, or £2 for members of other historical societies.

Saturday 30 March 8 am, Methodist Church, Cuckfield Road: Ladies’ Breakfast (cooked by men!) Full cooked breakfast and talk by the Rector, Rev Jane Willis. All ladies very welcome. Tickets from Judy Leech, 01273 833954.

Saturday 6 April, 10 – 11.30 am, Guide HQ, Trinity Road Car Park: St Christopher’s Residential Home, Annual Coffee Morning and Mini-Market Entrance fee 50p per person to include coffee or tea and biscuits and there is a wide range of stalls including cakes and savouries, books, plants, raffle, tombola and gifts. If you have any small items you would like to donate for sale please get in touch with Jo Kearns, 01273 834200. We are happy to arrange collection. We always welcome gifts of home-made cakes, buns scones, savouries etc. to sell. Gluten-free items welcome. St. Christopher’s is a small residential home for elderly people and the Friends group works to raise funds to arrange benefits and social outings for all of the residents.

Tuesday 9 April, 7.45 pm, Club Suite, Village Centre: Hurstpierpoint Horticultural Society: GARDENING FOR POLLINATORS, an illustrated talk by Amanda Millar on how to attract those most important but increasingly endangered of creatures into your garden.

Tuesday 30 April, 1930, Village Centre: AGM of Friends of Wolstonbury, with guest speaker.