Tech help for Over-60s: I see from Hurst Life that students at Hurstpierpoint College are working with the Mid Sussex Older People’s Council to help with any technology related questions, each Tuesday in term time, between 2.30 and 3.30 pm with time for a cup of coffee and chat afterwards. There will be a minibus pick up from Trinity Road Car Park at 2.15, returning at 4 pm. For everyone else, just go to the College Reception and you will be shown where to go. No need to book. Just turn up. (What a good idea!)

Hurst Village Cinema: has announced that films and live relays will continue for the next few months as the refurbishment of the Players Theatre has been postponed until later in the year. It is likely that the work on the Theatre will be carried out after Hurst Festival which, as always, takes place in the last two weeks of September.

Welcome to new Funeral Director: Freeman Brother, at the Hassocks end of the High Street. That completes the row of businesses that end of the road joining Fabulous Floors, Sussex Living, the Bridal Shop, Ruby Watts, the Nupur Tandoori and the Fig Tree Restaurant. If you’re not in the habit of going that far down the High Street, do go and have a look in all their windows and meet their staff. The other side of the road hosts Feathers fashion shop and Frank Davey Funeral Director. We are so fortunate to have such a wide variety of shops and businesses. We were sorry to see Muddy, the lovely china shop close. It’s up to all of us to make sure they flourish.

FRIDAY 22 MARCH, Hurst Village Cinema, Players Theatre: ​Doors: 7.30pm Film: 8pm Good Time (15). Here’s an edge of the seat, utterly gripping thriller – a Good Time indeed.

Saturday, 23 March, 10 am to 12 noon, Holy Trinity Church: Café Plus. Ray Carpenter Entertains: enjoy a morning of well-loved light organ music, plus sale of second-hand traditional board games. Also: Raffle, tombola, home made cakes, jams and chutneys, books, good as new stall. Free Admission.

Sunday 24 March, 10 am to 4 pm, South Downs Nurseries, Brighton Road, Hassocks: Hurst Hedgehog Haven – Ann Winney (from Columbines), our hedgehog expert, will be giving advice on what we can do to help hedgehogs in our local area. (I didn’t know, until she told me, that they are lactose intolerant so that we should only ever give them water, and NEVER bread and milk.)

SUNDAY 24 MARCH, Hurst Village Cinema, Players Theatre: ​Doors: 2.30pm Film: 3pm The Wife (12A). After nearly forty years of marriage, Joan and Joe Castleman (Glenn Close and Jonathan Pryce) are complements. Where Joe is casual, Joan is elegant. Where Joe is vain, Joan is self-effacing.

Friday 29 March, 8 pm, Guide HQ, Trinity Road Car Park: Hurst Historical and Geographical Society host Jackie Marsh, Brighton Historian and Royal Pavilion Guide with an illustrated talk on ‘A Passion for Piers’. Contact: 01273 833280. £3 entry to non-members, or £2 for members of other historical societies.

Saturday 30 March 8.30 am, Methodist Church, Cuckfield Road: Ladies’ Breakfast (cooked by men!) Full cooked breakfast and talk by the Rector, Rev Jane Willis. All ladies very welcome. Tickets from Judy Leech, 01273 833954.

Tuesday 2 – Saturday 6 April, 8pm, Players Theatre, High Street: Rope, by Patrick Hamilton. Directed by Jo Kearns. For the sake of adventure, danger and the ‘fun of the thing’ Wyndham Brandon persuades his weak-minded friend to assist him in the murder of a fellow undergraduate. They place the body in a chest and then invite people to a supper party using the chest as the dining table. Ooohhhh!! Tickets online www.hurstplayers.org.uk and from the Players Theatre Box Office on Saturdays between 10 am and 1 pm.

Saturday 6 April, 10 – 11.30 am, Guide HQ, Trinity Road Car Park: St Christopher’s Residential Home, Annual Coffee Morning and Mini-Market Entrance fee 50p per person to include coffee or tea and biscuits and there is a wide range of stalls including cakes and savouries, books, plants, raffle, tombola and gifts. If you have any small items you would like to donate for sale please get in touch with Jo Kearns, 01273 834200. We are happy to arrange collection. We always welcome gifts of home-made cakes, buns scones, savouries etc. to sell. Gluten-free items welcome. St. Christopher’s is a small residential home for elderly people and the Friends group works to raise funds to arrange benefits and social outings for all of the residents.

Tuesday 9 April, 7.45 pm, Club Suite, Village Centre: Hurstpierpoint Horticultural Society: GARDENING FOR POLLINATORS, an illustrated talk by Amanda Millar on how to attract those most important but increasingly endangered of creatures into your garden.

Tuesday 30 April, 1930, Village Centre: AGM of Friends of Wolstonbury, with guest speaker.