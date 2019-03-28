Hurstpierpoint

Welcome to new Funeral Director, Freeman Brothers, at the Hassocks end of the High Street. That completes the row of businesses that end of the road joining Fabulous Floors, Sussex Living, Farringdons, the Bridal Shop, Ruby Watts, the Nupur Tandoori and the Fig Tree Restaurant. If you’re not in the habit of going that far down the High Street, do go and have a look in all their windows. The other side of the road hosts Feathers fashion shop and Frank Davey Funeral Director. We are so fortunate to have such a wide variety of shops and businesses. We were sorry to see Muddy, the lovely china shop close. It’s up to all of us to make sure they flourish.

Friday 29 March, 8 pm, Guide HQ, Trinity Road Car Park: Hurst Historical and Geographical Society host Jackie Marsh, Brighton Historian and Royal Pavilion Guide with an illustrated talk on ‘A Passion for Piers’. Contact: 01273 833280. £3 entry to non-members, or £2 for members of other historical societies.

Saturday 30 March 8.30 am, Methodist Church, Cuckfield Road: Ladies’ Breakfast (cooked by men!) Full cooked breakfast and talk by the Rector, Rev Jane Willis. All ladies very welcome. Tickets from Judy Leech, 01273 833954.

Tuesday 2 – Saturday 6 April, 8pm, Players Theatre, High Street: Rope, by Patrick Hamilton. Directed by Jo Kearns. For the sake of adventure, danger and the ‘fun of the thing’ Wyndham Brandon persuades his weak-minded friend to assist him in the murder of a fellow undergraduate. They place the body in a chest and then invite people to a supper party using the chest as the dining table. Ooohhhh!! Tickets online www.hurstplayers.org.uk and from the Players Theatre Box Office on Saturdays between 10 am and 1 pm.

Saturday 6 April, 10 – 11.30 am, Guide HQ, Trinity Road Car Park: St Christopher’s Residential Home, Annual Coffee Morning and Mini-Market Entrance fee 50p per person to include coffee or tea and biscuits and there is a wide range of stalls including cakes and savouries, books, plants, raffle, tombola and gifts. If you have any small items you would like to donate for sale please get in touch with Jo Kearns, 01273 834200. We are happy to arrange collection. We always welcome gifts of home-made cakes, buns scones, savouries etc. to sell. Gluten-free items welcome. St. Christopher’s is a small residential home for elderly people and the Friends group works to raise funds to arrange benefits and social outings for all of the residents.

Tuesday 9 April, 7.45 pm, Club Suite, Village Centre: Hurstpierpoint Horticultural Society: GARDENING FOR POLLINATORS, an illustrated talk by Amanda Millar on how to attract those most important but increasingly endangered of creatures into your garden.

Saturday, 13 April, 6 pm, West Gallery, Holy Trinity Church: A rehearsed reading of Kevin Carey’s ‘Parish Passion Play’. Book by email to margaret@112a.co.uk or 01273 835113, sign the list in the church or just turn up and pay on the door. £5 per head. Licensed bar.

Tuesday 16 April at 7.45pm. Club Suite, Hurstpierpoint Village Centre.

Wolstonbury WI Monthly Meeting. ‘Archibald McIndoe and his Guinea Pigs’ by Mr Alex Sewell. Visitors welcomed. Enquiries 01273 834421

Friday 26 April, Hurst Village Cinema, Players Theatre, High Street

​Doors: 7.30pm Film: 8pm; Blindspotting (15)

Tuesday 30 April, 1930, Village Centre: AGM of Friends of Wolstonbury, with guest speaker.