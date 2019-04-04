Hurstpierpoint Players: regrets that owing to cast illness the production of Rope has had to be postponed. This show will now run from Tuesday 30 April until Saturday 4 May. All tickets purchased for the original dates are now being refunded in full (cash purchasers should call at the Box Office with their tickets). Customers who would like to buy tickets for the same seats on the same day of the week (30 April-4 May) should contact the Box Office before Monday 8 April. Customers not wishing to re-book do not need to take any further action. Tickets for the new dates will go on open sale on Monday 8 April. Rope, is by Patrick Hamilton and directed by Jo Kearns. For the sake of adventure, danger and the ‘fun of the thing’ Wyndham Brandon persuades his weak-minded friend to assist him in the murder of a fellow undergraduate. They place the body in a chest and then invite people to a supper party using the chest as the dining table.

David Huntley, Manager of the Glebe, gives us this great news: Congratulations to him and all the people who made it happen. The Glebe Hurstpierpoint, part of the Anchor-Hanover group, has won a top prize out of almost 25,000 retirement housing schemes nationwide awarded by the Elderly Accommodation Counsel for 2019. Specialist housing for older people plays an enormously significant role in helping them stay independent for longer. The security, support and great communities have a positive impact on older people and reduces the need for NHS services. David Ashton, Chairman of the Glebe Residents Association speaking on behalf of the residents said they were all delighted to hear that The Glebe had won this award. We really enjoy living here and it is great to see that The EAC awards recognise that it is among the best there is.

Saturday 6 April, 10 – 11.30 am, Guide HQ, Trinity Road Car Park: St Christopher’s Residential Home, Annual Coffee Morning and Mini-Market Entrance fee 50p per person to include coffee or tea and biscuits and there is a wide range of stalls including cakes and savouries, books, plants, raffle, tombola and gifts. If you have any small items you would like to donate for sale please get in touch with Jo Kearns, 01273 834200. We are happy to arrange collection. We always welcome gifts of home-made cakes, buns scones, savouries etc. to sell. Gluten-free items welcome. St. Christopher’s is a small residential home for elderly people and the Friends group works to raise funds to arrange benefits and social outings for all of the residents.

Saturday 6 April 6 pm, Holy Trinity Church: Tenebrae Service. This is a meditation on the Passion and takes us through the last hours of Jesus’ life through readings, hymns and psalms, interspersed with periods of silence to allow time for reflection. All welcome.

Tuesday 9 April, 7.45 pm, Club Suite, Village Centre: Hurstpierpoint Horticultural Society: GARDENING FOR POLLINATORS, an illustrated talk by Amanda Millar on how to attract those most important but increasingly endangered of creatures into your garden.

Saturday, 13 April, 6 pm, West Gallery, Holy Trinity Church: A rehearsed reading of Kevin Carey’s ‘Parish Passion Play’. Book by email to margaret@112a.co.uk or 01273 835113, sign the list in the church or just turn up and pay on the door. £5 per head. Licensed bar.

Tuesday 16 April at 7.45pm. Club Suite, Hurstpierpoint Village Centre.

Wolstonbury WI Monthly Meeting. ‘Archibald McIndoe and his Guinea Pigs’ by Mr Alex Sewell. Visitors welcomed. Enquiries 01273 834421.

Holy Week Services at Holy Trinity Church, Monday 15 - Sunday 21 April

Monday 15, Tuesday 16, Wednesday 17: Holy Communion at 7.30 pm.

Wednesday 17, 12.15 pm: Holy Communion

Maundy Thursday, 18 April, Sung Eucharist 7.30 pm followed by Vigil

Good Friday 19 April, 10 am Walk of Witness beginning at South Avenue

12 noon: ‘A Call to Love’ Prayer stations, readings and music. Come and go as you please.

2 pm The Last Hour at the Cross

Holy Saturday, 20 April, 8 pm Easter Vigil

Easter Sunday, 21 April, 8 am. Easter Communion, a simple said service

9.45 a.m. Easter Family Communion: An Easter Celebration for all the family.

Friday 26 April, Hurst Village Cinema, Players Theatre, High Street

​Doors: 7.30pm Film: 8pm; Blindspotting (15)

Tuesday 30 April, 1930, Village Centre: AGM of Friends of Wolstonbury, with guest speaker.