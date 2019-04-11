Hurstpierpoint Players: regrets that owing to cast illness the production of Rope has had to be postponed. This show will now run from Tuesday 30 April until Saturday 4 May. All tickets purchased for the original dates are now being refunded in full (cash purchasers should call at the Box Office with their tickets). Customers who would like to buy tickets for the same seats on the same day of the week (30 April-4 May) should contact the Box Office before Monday 8 April. Customers not wishing to re-book do not need to take any further action. Tickets for the new dates will go on open sale on Monday 8 April. Rope, is by Patrick Hamilton and directed by Jo Kearns. For the sake of adventure, danger and the ‘fun of the thing’ Wyndham Brandon persuades his weak-minded friend to assist him in the murder of a fellow undergraduate. They place the body in a chest and then invite people to a supper party using the chest as the dining table.

David Huntley, Manager of the Glebe: gives us this great news. Congratulations to him and all the people who made it happen: The Glebe Hurstpierpoint, part of the Anchor-Hanover group, has won a top prize out of almost 25,000 retirement housing schemes nationwide awarded by the Elderly Accommodation Counsel for 2019. Specialist housing for older people plays an enormously significant role in helping them stay independent for longer. The security, support and great communities have a positive impact on older people and reduces the need for NHS services. David Ashton, Chairman of the Glebe Residents Association speaking on behalf of the residents said they were all delighted to hear that The Glebe had won this award. We really enjoy living here and it is great to see that The EAC awards recognise that it is among the best there is.

Regular events in the Village Centre: I thought this might be a useful list – copied from the What’s On page of Hurst Life:

Sunday afternoon 2 pm to 4.30 pm, Tea Dance, nearly every Sunday.

Sunday, 9.30 to 10.30, Weight Watchers, in the Club Suite.

Monday, 9.30 to 11.30, The Sanctuary. Weekly during term time – a welcoming place where friendships can form over coffee and cake.

Tuesday, 3.30 pm to 5 pm. Yellow Brick Lab, term time.

Second Tuesday, 2 pm to 4 pm. Knit and Natter.

Third Tuesday, 7.45 pm, Club Suite Wolstonbury WI.

Friday, from 6.45 pm weekly, Star Dance School.

Saturday, 13 April, 6 pm, West Gallery, Holy Trinity Church: A rehearsed reading of Kevin Carey’s ‘Parish Passion Play’. Book by email to margaret@112a.co.uk or 01273 835113, sign the list in the church or just turn up and pay on the door. £5 per head. Licensed bar.

Tuesday 16 April at 7.45pm. Club Suite, Hurstpierpoint Village Centre: Wolstonbury WI Monthly Meeting. ‘Archibald McIndoe and his Guinea Pigs’ by Mr Alex Sewell. Visitors welcomed. Enquiries 01273 834421.

Holy Week Services at Holy Trinity Church: Monday 15 - Sunday 21 April. Monday 15, Tuesday 16, Wednesday 17: Holy Communion at 7.30 pm. Wednesday 17, 12.15 pm: Holy Communion. Maundy Thursday, 18 April, Sung Eucharist 7.30 pm followed by Vigil. Good Friday 19 April, 10 am Walk of Witness beginning at South Avenue. 12 noon: ‘A Call to Love’ Prayer stations, readings and music. Come and go as you please. 2 pm The Last Hour at the Cross. Holy Saturday, 20 April, 8 pm Easter Vigil. Easter Sunday, 21 April, 8 am. Easter Communion, a simple said service. 9.45 a.m. Easter Family Communion: An Easter Celebration for all the family.

Thursday 25 April, 10 am to 4 pm, Clair Hall, Haywards Heath: Mid Sussex Older People’s Council. Katie Bourne, Police and Crime Commissioner will speak at the annual meeting. Free event for over-60s. Info: nicola6@msopc.org.uk.

Friday 26 April, Hurst Village Cinema, Players Theatre, High Street: ​Doors: 7.30pm Film: 8pm; Blindspotting (15). Collin must make it through his final three days of probation for a chance at a new beginning. He and his troublemaking childhood best friend, Miles, work as movers and are forced to watch their old neighborhood become a trendy spot in the rapidly gentrifying Bay Area. When a life-altering event causes Collin to miss his mandatory curfew, the two men struggle to maintain their friendship as the changing social landscape exposes their differences. A timely and wildly entertaining story about friendship and the intersection of race and class set against the backdrop of Oakland, blending buddy comedy with seething social commentary in a way that hasn’t been done on screen since Spike Lee’s Do The Right Thing.

Sunday 28 April 2019, 3pm Swimming with Men (12a) - UK/2018/95mins, All tickets £4. His job is a drag, his wife may be cheating on him, and he’s not getting any younger. Accountant Eric (Rob Brydon) is simply treading water when he discovers a newfound sense of purpose thanks to an unexpected source: a group of similarly stuck-in-a-rut guys who have found camaraderie and self-worth through synchronized swimming. Sure, they may be a bit paunchy, but they’re determined to prove they have what it takes to be a whirling, twirling, scissor-kicking aquatic dream team. And they’ve set their sights on the ultimate prize: the world championship. All star cast including Rob Brydon, Jim Carter (Downtown Abbey), Rupert Graves and Jane Horrocks.

Saturday 27 & Sunday 28 April, 11 am to 4 pm. Open Garden: The Old Coach House, Sayers Common, in aid of St. Peter and St. James Hospice. Tea, coffee, cake, jams, BBQ sausages. Short bluebell walk. £3.

Tuesday 30 April, 1930, Village Centre: AGM of Friends of Wolstonbury, with guest speaker.

Wednesday 1 May, 2 pm, Guide HQ, Trinity Road Car Park: Hurst Monthly Social Group, ‘Alfreda Thorogood on her life as a ballerina’. Visitors £3. Info from Dianne on 01273 835284

Tuesday 14 May, 7.45 on, Club Suite, Village Centre: Hurstpierpoint Horticultural Society meeting with an illustrated talk on ‘Wakehurst – Kew’s Wild Botanic Garden’.