Hurstpierpoint

Regular events in the Village Centre: I thought this might be a useful list – copied from the What’s On page of Hurst Life: Sunday afternoon 2 pm to 4.30 pm, Tea Dance, nearly every Sunday. Sunday, 9.30 to 10.30, Weight Watchers, in the Club Suite. Monday, 9.30 to 11.30, The Sanctuary. Weekly during term time – a welcoming place where friendships can form over coffee and cake. Tuesday, 3.30 pm to 5 pm. Yellow Brick Lab, term time. Second Tuesday, 2 pm to 4 pm. Knit and Natter. Third Tuesday, 7.45 pm, Club Suite Wolstonbury WI. Friday, from 6.45 pm weekly, Star Dance School.

Easter Services at Holy Trinity Church: Maundy Thursday, 18 April, Sung Eucharist 7.30 pm followed by Vigil. Good Friday 19 April, 10 am Walk of Witness beginning at South Avenue. 12 noon: ‘A Call to Love’ Prayer stations, readings and music. Come and go as you please. 2 pm The Last Hour at the Cross. Holy Saturday, 20 April, 8 pm Easter Vigil. Easter Sunday, 21 April, 8 am. Easter Communion, a simple said service. 9.45 a.m. Easter Family Communion: An Easter Celebration for all the family.

Wednesday 24 April, 7 to 7.45 pm Holy Trinity Church: Hurst College’s A level Music Students will be holding a short recital. Open to anyone who would like to attend and enjoy the students’ work. Free entry.

Thursday 25 April, 10 am to 4 pm, Clair Hall, Haywards Heath: Mid Sussex Older People’s Council. Katie Bourne, Police and Crime Commissioner will speak at the annual meeting. Free event for over-60s. Info: nicola6@msopc.org.uk.

Friday 26 April, Hurst Village Cinema, Players Theatre, High Street: ​Doors: 7.30pm Film: 8pm; Blindspotting (15). Collin must make it through his final three days of probation for a chance at a new beginning. He and his troublemaking childhood best friend, Miles, work as movers and are forced to watch their old neighborhood become a trendy spot in the rapidly gentrifying Bay Area. When a life-altering event causes Collin to miss his mandatory curfew, the two men struggle to maintain their friendship as the changing social landscape exposes their differences. A timely and wildly entertaining story about friendship and the intersection of race and class set against the backdrop of Oakland, blending buddy comedy with seething social commentary in a way that hasn’t been done on screen since Spike Lee’s Do The Right Thing.

Sunday 28 April 2019, 3pm Hurst Village Cinema, Players Theatre, High Street: Swimming with Men (12a) UK/2018/95mins, All tickets £4. His job is a drag, his wife may be cheating on him, and he’s not getting any younger. Accountant Eric (Rob Brydon) is simply treading water when he discovers a newfound sense of purpose thanks to an unexpected source: a group of similarly stuck-in-a-rut guys who have found camaraderie and self-worth through synchronized swimming. Sure, they may be a bit paunchy, but they’re determined to prove they have what it takes to be a whirling, twirling, scissor-kicking aquatic dream team. And they’ve set their sights on the ultimate prize: the world championship. All-star cast including Rob Brydon, Jim Carter (Downtown Abbey), Rupert Graves and Jane Horrocks.

Friday 26 April, 8 pm, Guide HQ, Trinity Road Car Park, Hurstpierpoint Historical and Geographical Society: The Society meets on the last Friday of each month... At each meeting we have a presentation, by an expert speaker on a subject with a historical or geographical flavour. Our next meeting will welcome Helen Poole, curator at Crawley Museum, will give a talk entitled “Sussex in the Napoleonic Wars”. Our visit to Danny House for a guided tour will be on Saturday 20th July. For further information contact the Chairman, Bill Kent, telephone 01273 8332280.

Saturday 27 April, 10 am to 12 noon. Café Plus, at Holy Trinity Church: Tim Moulds will talk about Christian Aid at 1030 am and the income from the event will be shared with Christian Aid. Home-made cakes, books, local artworks and cards, plus raffle and tombola. Donations appreciated of cakes, favourite paperbacks, and unwanted gifts for the raffle and tombola.

Saturday 27 & Sunday 28 April, 11 am to 4 pm. Open Garden: The Old Coach House, Sayers Common, in aid of St. Peter and St. James Hospice. Tea, coffee, cake, jams, BBQ sausages. Short bluebell walk. £3.

Tuesday 30 April, 1930, Village Centre: AGM of Friends of Wolstonbury with guest speaker.

Tuesday 30 April, Thursday 2nd May, Friday 3rd May and Saturday 4th May: Hurstpierpoint Players production of Rope - revised dates. All evening performances start at 8pm. Please note there will be a matinee performance on Saturday 4th May at 2.30. Tickets available through the Box Office, or online at www.hurstplayers.org.uk.

Wednesday 1 May, 2 pm, Guide HQ, Trinity Road Car Park: Hurst Monthly Social Group, ‘Alfreda Thorogood on her life as a ballerina’. Visitors £3. Info from Dianne on 01273 835284

Friday 3 May, 12 noon to 13.30 Mothers’ Union Charity Lunch: This popular event for visitors and friends to join together for a home-made two-course meal plus coffee for only £8. The income goes to support family charities.

Tuesday 14 May, 7.45 on, Club Suite, Village Centre: Hurstpierpoint Horticultural Society meeting with an illustrated talk on ‘Wakehurst – Kew’s Wild Botanic Garden’.