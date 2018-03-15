Lindfield Country Market: is open every Thursday from 10-11am in the King Edward Hall. Please support.

Tiger Arts Evening Concert: on Saturday March17th at 7.30pm in All Saints Church. A meditative and reflective candlelit concert with sacred settings by Handel, Purcell and Monteverdi culminating in Couperin’s wonderful duet Tenebrae written for Holy Week. Featuring Elin Manahan Thomas and Charlotte Mobbs (sopranos) with Steven Devine on harpsichord. Tickets are £10 or £8 concessions from the church office ( from 9am-1pm) on:01444 482405. Cheques payable to Tiger Arts.

Lindfield and District Folk Dance Club: Folk dancing for fun, no partner needed. £2 including tea/coffee at half-time. First evening free. Tuesday 20th March from 8-10pm in the Ashenground Community Centre, Vale Rd, Haywards Heath. Contact Mike on 01444 482741.

March film show: at 7.45pm on Thursday 22nd March in King Edward Hall. This will be “ Goodbye Christopher Robin.” Tickets are on sale at Tufnells priced £6. Doors open at 7.30pm.

Lindfield Flower Club: 27th March at 2.15pm in the King Edward Hall. “All the time in the World” with Christina Payne.

BBC expert to visit Lindfield. Nick Bailey of BBC Gardeners World will be giving a talk at the King Edward Hall on 11th April at 7.30pm. He was Garden Journalist of the year in 2017. There are still some tickets left at £5 if you are a member of LHS. Please ring 01444 483039. For non-members tickets at £7 are on sale from 14th March.

Please note that I will not be continuing to write this column after Easter. It would be great if there is someone out there who would agree to take it over. Please contact me and I can help you get started.