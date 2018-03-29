Lindfield Country Market: is open every Thursday from 10-11am in the King Edward Hall. Please support.

Lindfield Flower Club: 27th March at 2.15pm in the King Edward Hall. “All the time in the World” with Christina Payne.

Lindfield Bonfire Society: Easter Egg Hunt Saturday 31st March 1pm - 4pm in the Red Lion Garden

Collect a form and follow the clues to win a Cadbury’s Easter Egg. £1 per child (whilst Egg stocks last) All children must be accompanied by an adult.

Lindfield Horticultural Society: Spring Show on Saturday 7th April from 2-4.45pm in the King Edward Hall. Admission £1.

There will be a talk on Wednesday 11th April at 7.30pm in the King Edward Hall by Nick Bailey about Chelsea Physic Garden. Nick was the former Head Gardener there. He is a presenter on Gardeners World and has worked in horticulture for 25 years. He was also 2017 Garden Journalist of the year. Please ring 01444 483039 for tickets or get them at the Spring Show. £5 for LHS members, £7 for non-members.

Lindfield Lunchtime Concerts. On Wednesday April 11th the Robinswood Band will play for you. This 5- piece all male popular local band is returning. It includes: Brian Reynolds( Guitar, Mandolin and Vocals), Bernard Cole( Guitar and Vocals), Stewart Partridge(Fiddle and Vocals), Stewart Kinning( Accordion and Keyboards) and Keith Faggeter( Bass and Vocals). The concert starts at 1pm as usual with light lunches served from 12.15pm but please note that this concert will be at Lindfield United Reformed Church. In fact, all the rest of the lunchtime concerts for 2018 will be at the URC.

Lindfield Village Spring Clean: “Everyone in the Village is invited to take part in this year’s Lindfield Village Spring Clean, led by Lindfield Parish Council, on Saturday 14 April from 9.30 a.m. until 1.00 p.m. Simply turn up at King Edward Hall (Library) - bring suitable gloves and wear suitable footwear. Children must be supervised by their parents, carers or adult group leaders. Further information from the Parish Office – clerks@lindfieldparishcouncil.gov.uk / 01444 484115”

April Film Show: at the King Edward Hall. 26 April. “Darkest Hour” Category PG

Tickets are now on sale. Tickets cost £6.00 Including refreshments of tea/coffee and home made cakes. Doors open at 7.30pm. And the film show commences at 7.45pm

Please note that I will not be continuing to write this column after Easter. It would be great if there is someone out there who would agree to take it over. Please contact me and I can help you get started.