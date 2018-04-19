Lindfield Preservation Society: AGM in the King Edward Hall on Wednesday 25th April at 8.00pm followed by an illustrated talk on “Lindfield Wells” by Peter Hinze There was a time when “The Burgers of Lindfield” were entirely dependent for their potable water supplies on their wells. The talk will introduce some of Lindfield’s wells which are still accessible and how their levels are affected by other local environmental conditions.

All welcome, entry free. (Meeting and Membership information from John Chapman 484470).

COUNTRY MARKET: Now that the winter is behind us things are growing in the garden, and it is time to see what needs doing. The market has seasonal plants, to fill in gaps with flower or to start planting for a colourful garden. As the weather improves more and more plants will be on sale, at very reasonable prices, both small shrubs and perennials then later on vegetable plants and eventually bedding plants. Also the market is now open from 10 am to 11.15 am, an extra quarter of an hour so you can pop in and see all that is on offer. The usual delicious home made cakes, savouries, preserves, eggs and craft items will tempt you! If you have not yet visited the market do go along, it is free, in the King Edward Hall every Thursday, and a tea or coffee and biscuit is only 80p.