LINDFIELD COUNTRY MARKET: is now open until 11.15 am, giving you more time to browse and enjoy a coffee or tea and biscuit for only 80p. For the gardeners, the plant stall is full of good quality and well priced perennials, flowering now or into the summer. There are also herbs and starter vegetable plants for your greenhouse and veg plot. The usual home made baking, of cakes and savouries, are on offer and orders can be taken for gluten free or diabetic items, although some of these are often on sale weekly. Plenty of craft items and toys too. Thursdays at the King Edward Hall, starting at 10am, free entry.

Lindfield Horticultural Society: Wednesday 9th May 8 pm at King Edward Hall Lindfield – ‘Organic Growing’ a talk by Sandy Wansbury about the work of Africa Organics which assists persons in remote African Villages to establish sustainable communities.Vanessa Jones about growing vegetables in containers. All Welcome. £1 Members, £3 Visitors, Follow LHS on Facebook and Twitter.

Lindfield Horticultural Society: Saturday 12th May 10.00 am King Edward Hall Lindfield – Coffee morning and Plant Sale. All welcome £1 entry free coffee and cake or biscuits. Follow LHS on Facebook and Twitter.