COUNTRY MARKET: Calling all gardeners! The market is in full swing with plants galore, both perennial and annual.

There is also a variety of herb, vegetable and tomato plants to start growing for fresh produce this summer. As the season of cream teas has begun, come and pick up a delicious cake, scones and jar of jam. Hand made cards, orders taken for special events or interests, jewellery and much more. From 10 am at King Edward Hall every Thursday until 11.15 am.