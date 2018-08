LINDFIELD COUNTRY MARKET: It is now back to the original opening times of one hour from 10am to 11am. In addition only on Thursday, August 2 the market will not be in the big hall due to the Art Exhibition, but will be spread over the two smaller rooms, at the King Edward Hall.

Plants still available, and the usual homemade cakes, eggs, vegetables from the garden, cards, craft items, toys, jewellery and refreshments are also served.