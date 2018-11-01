Lindfield Preservation Society: Presents an illustrated talk in the King Edward Hall on Wednesday 3rd October at 8.00pm. on “Chanctonbury Ring: The Story of a Sussex Landmark” by Janet Pennington. Chanctonbury Ring on the South Downs has been an iconic Sussex landmark for over two hundred years. However, the ring of trees, most of which were destroyed by the great storm of 1987, covers another ring, the c. 750 BC (Late Bronze Age) earthwork, or hillfort. This earlier Ring contains the remains of a Romano-Celtic and Romano-British temple complex.

All welcome, entry free. (Meeting and Membership information from John Chapman 484470).