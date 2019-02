A “Fairer World” Brunch: Fairtrade Lindfield is holding a locally sourced food and Fairtrade brunch at King Edward Hall, Lindfield on Saturday 9th March 10am-11.30am.

It’s also an opportunity to view and taste products from the stalls of retailers and producers in the local area.

You will hear from speakers about packaging, waste, recycling and farming today. Entrance £5 (under 16s £2.50). Pay on door. To reserve a place Fairtrade@growthinternational.com