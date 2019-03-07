Lindfield Preservation Society: Presents an illustrated talk in the King Edward Hall on Tuesday 12th March 2.30pm on The Commonwealth War Graves Commission by Ian Everest. The Commonwealth War Graves Commission was founded in 1917 and this illustrated talk will reflect on its origins and how it manages to inspire new generations to honour those who fell for their country.

All welcome, entry free. (Meeting and Membership information from John Chapman 484470).

The Royal British Legion Lindfield Branch: Invite you to an enjoyable afternoon of music and anecdotes by Margaret Watson, a highly experienced harpist with a varied repertoire and entertaining ability who has delighted numerous audiences throughout the UK.

Afternoon Tea will follow. To be held on Saturday 16th March at The King Edward Hall Lindfield. Doors open at 2.15pm. Tickets £10 available from Gordon 01444 482866 or Pauline 01444 482672. Email valerie.upton@btinternet.com.