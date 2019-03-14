The Royal British Legion: Lindfield Branch Invite you to an enjoyable afternoon of music and anecdotes by Margaret Watson A highly experienced harpist with a varied repertoire and entertaining ability.

Afternoon Tea will follow. To be held on Saturday 16th March at The King Edward Hall Lindfield. Doors open at 2.15pm. Tickets £10 available from Gordon 01444 482866 or Pauline 01444 482672. Margaret is a highly experienced harpist, performs regularly at concerts, weddings, parties, local groups, care homes, hospitals, charity and corporate events. She has delighted numerous audiences throughout the UK.