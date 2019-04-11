Lindfield Preservation Society: Wednesday 17th April at 2.30pm in the King Edward Hall, Annual General Meeting followed by presentation of the First Lindfield Conservation and Design Awards and an Illustrated Talk on “Art Nouveau Architecture” by Ian Gledhill. In 2019 the Society is introducing a Conservation and Design Awards programme and the first awards will presented to recipients after the AGM. This will be followed by a talk looking at the highly decorative style of Art Nouveau Architecture and the influence the style had in countries including Britain, Austria and America.

All welcome, entry free. (Meeting and Membership information from John Chapman 484470).

Perdido Players Swing Band: present their annual concert at the Lindfield URC Church on Saturday 27th April at 3-00pm. Admission free, any donations in aid of St .Peter and St. James

Hospice. The music of Duke Ellington and songs from the shows will be featured. Contact Peter Swann 01444 450335.