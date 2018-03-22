PATCHING WALK: (4 miles) with the Footpath Society takes place this Sunday (March 25). Meet at the top of The Street, Patching ready to start walking at 2pm. The walk goes up Patching Hill through woodlands, past Seldon Farm, the Fox Pub, Coldharbour Lane and back to The Street. For more details call June Denyer on 07889610183.

ZUMBA WITH LUCY: takes place every Wednesday at the Scout Hut from 7pm to 7.45pm. It is a fun, friendly class suitable for all abilities. Classes are £5 pay as you go with a weekly raffle to win a free class. No need to pre-book you can just arrive and join in. For more information contact Lucy at zumba_lucy@outlook.com.

FOOTPATH SOCIETY TALK: by Andy Thomas on the subject ‘Lewes Bonfire Night’ has been rearranged and is now on Thursday 29th March, at the village hall, at 2pm for 2.30pm. All are welcome to attend. For more details call 01273 472277 or 07815521068.

EASTER FESTIVAL: takes place at Plumpton Racecourse over the bank holiday weekend (April 1 and 2). There will be an Easter Egg Giveaway, Fun Fair, Food and Drink Concessions, Picnic Area, Free Entertainment, Face Painting, Climbing Wall, Derby Horse Hoppers, Live Music, Strolling Magician, Donkey Rides and much more. Discounted advance and group tickets are available, at https://plumptonracecourse.cloudvenue.co.uk, until midnight Friday March 30 for the Sunday April 1 Raceday and until midnight Saturday March 31 for the Monday April 2 Raceday.

ARLINGTON RESERVOIR: lay-by or car park (Map Ref: 529 065) is the place to meet members of the Footpath Society on Wednesday April 4 to join their six mile walk. The walk will include Berwick Station, Selmeston, lunch at Chalvington, Cobbs Court and the reservoir on the way back. Meet ready to start walking at 10.30am. For more details contact Jo Taylor on 01273 890450 or 07870142108.

CIRCULAR VILLAGE WALK: with the Footpath Society takes place on Saturday April 7 starting at 2pm. Meet at 2 Strawlands, Plumpton Green (Map Ref: 324 239). There will be a cream tea at Strawlands afterwards. For more information call Jo Taylor on 07870142108 or 01273 890450.

NEWICK & DISTRICT NADFAS: meet at the village hall on Tuesday April 10 and the subject will be

‘Zaha Hadid Architectural Superstar’. Dame Zaha Mohammad Hadid DBE RA was an Iraqi-British architect. Described by the Guardian as ‘the Queen of Curve’ she was the first woman to be awarded the Pritzker Architecture Prize, in 2004. She also received the UK’s most prestigious architectural award, the Stirling Prize, in 2010 and 2011. This should be a fascinating lecture as Dame Zaha’s major works include the aquatic centre for the London 2012 Olympics and the Guangzhou Opera House in China. Colin Davies, the lecturer, is an architect and a former editor of the Architects’ Journal. Until recently Colin was Professor of Architectural Theory at the London Metropolitan University. He has made numerous television and radio appearances and written many books including ‘Key Houses of the Twentieth Century’. The cost is £7 for non-members. For additional information please contact the membership Secretary Ann McNorvell on 01825 721458 or newickdfas2017@gmail.com.

WOMEN’S INSTITUTE: meet, at the village hall, on Wednesday April 11 at 7.30pm. New members are always welcome. For more details about the group call Val Thompsett on 01273 891256.

FLOWER CLUB: meet, at the village hall, on Wednesday April 18 at 7.30pm. Visitors are most welcome at a cost of £2.50 at the door. There is always a raffle giving a chance to win one of the demonstrators’ arrangements. For more details call Gill Wells on 01273 890561.

SAUSAGE AND MASH QUIZ: Plumpton Support Group for St Peter and St James Hospice are organising a quiz at the village hall on Saturday April 21 at 7pm. Teams of 8 (individuals welcome) , Licensed Bar and a raffle. Take your own cutlery and plates. Tickets cost £12 (to include dessert) and are available from Gill on 01273 891218 or Sue on 01273 891701.

SUSSEX WILDLIFE TRUST: car park (Map Ref.023 236), at 10.30am, is the starting point for the Footpath Society four mile walk on Sunday April 22. The walk will be followed by lunch.

For more details call Sue and Robin Akers on 01273 891701 or 07775423361.

JUMBLE SALE: takes place on Saturday April 28 at 2pm, at the village hall, to raise funds for the Honeybees Preschool. There will be cakes, tombola, toys, books, clothes, bric-a-brac and much more. There will be lots to rummage through so do go along, you may well find a bargain. Donations of jumble will be much appreciated apart from videos as these no longer sell. Please take jumble to the hall from 9am to midday.

SPRING WALK: and Cream Tea organised by Plumpton St Peter & St James Hospice Support Group takes place on Sunday April 29 at 2pm. The cost is £5 per person. Meet at Plumpton Equestrian Centre ready to start walking at 2pm. Please wear suitable footwear as the paths could be muddy.

For more details call Sue on 01273 891701.

GARDENS ARE SOUGHT: in the centre of the village (north of the railway and south of South Road) for the 2018 Open Gardens event to raise funds for St Peter & St James Hospice. Whether your garden is large, small, formal or the rambling variety it is sure to be of interest to others so please do consider including it in the village trail. If you would like more information before deciding whether to include your garden in this event do call Gill Gamble on O1273891218 or Terry Thompsett on 01273 891256.

VOLUNTARY DRIVING SCHEME: Lifts are available in Plumpton and East Chiltington and need to be booked in advance by calling Gill on 01273 890055 or Jackie on 07855213947. More drivers are always welcome; if you would like to assist with the Voluntary Driving Scheme the organisers would be pleased to hear from you. Do call Gill for an informal chat and an information pack.