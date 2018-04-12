SUSSEX RACEDAY: at Plumpton Racecourse takes place this Sunday (April 15). Gates open at midday with the first race at 2.15pm. As Plumpton is in the heart of Sussex the Racecourse will be showing off why they are proud to be situated in this stunning county. They we will do this by bringing together produce, entertainment, food and drink from surrounding businesses culminating in a farmers market. For more information and to buy tickets visit http://plumptonracecourse.co.uk/

ZUMBA WITH LUCY: takes place every Wednesday at the Scout Hut from 7pm to 7.45pm. It is a fun, friendly class suitable for all abilities. Classes are £5 pay as you go with a weekly raffle to win a free class. No need to pre-book you can just arrive and join in. For more information contact Lucy at zumba_lucy@outlook.com.

WOMEN’S INSTITUTE: meet, at the village hall, on Wednesday April 11 at 7.30pm. New members are always welcome. For more details about the group call Val Thompsett on 01273 891256.

FLOWER CLUB: meet, at the village hall, on Wednesday April 18 at 7pm for their AGM. This will be followed by a demonstration by Margaret Hayes at 7.30pm. Visitors are most welcome at a cost of £3 at the door. There is always a raffle giving a chance to win one of the demonstrators’ arrangements. For more details call Gill Wells on 01273 890561.

SAUSAGE AND MASH QUIZ: Plumpton Support Group for St Peter and St James Hospice are organising a quiz at the village hall on Saturday April 21 at 7pm. Teams of 8 (individuals welcome) , Licensed Bar and a raffle. Take your own cutlery and plates. Tickets cost £12 (to include dessert) and are available from Gill on 01273 891218 or Sue on 01273 891701.

SUSSEX WILDLIFE TRUST: car park (Map Ref.023 236), at 10.30am, is the starting point for the Footpath Society four mile walk on Sunday April 22. The walk will be followed by lunch.

For more details call Sue and Robin Akers on 01273 891701 or 07775423361. JUMBLE SALE: takes place on Saturday April 28 at 2pm, at the village hall, to raise funds for the Honeybees Preschool. There will be cakes, tombola, toys, books, clothes, bric-a-brac and much more. There will be lots to rummage through so do go along, you may well find a bargain. Donations of jumble will be much appreciated apart from videos as these no longer sell. Please take jumble to the hall from 9am to midday.

SPRING WALK: and Cream Tea organised by Plumpton St Peter & St James Hospice Support Group takes place on Sunday April 29 at 2pm. The cost is £5 per person. Meet at Plumpton Equestrian Centre ready to start walking at 2pm. Please wear suitable footwear as the paths could be muddy.

For more details call Sue on 01273 891701.

SOUTH DOWNS WAY: Rackham Hill, Peppering High Barn and River Arun are all included in the Footpath Society’s seven mile walk on Wednesday May 2. Meet at Amberley Station Yard on B2139 (Map Ref: 027 118) ready to start walking at 10.30am. Take a picnic with you. For more details call Bernie Kempton on 01825 722649 or 07791247025. . BLUEBELL WALK: on Saturday May 5 starts at 10.30am. Meet members of the Footpath Society at Cowfold Car Park (Map Ref: 214 225) for this 4.5 mile walk to Maplehurst and back. There will be several stiles and the route is likely to be muddy if wet. Sticks are advised. For more details call Yvonne Ray on 01444 243629.

Newick & District NADFAS: meet at the village hall on Tuesday May 8, at 2.15pm, and the subject will be ‘Macdonald Gill, Architect, Artist, Mapmaker and Letterer’ and the lecturer Caroline Walker.

This lecture will shine a light on Eric Gill’s younger brother ‘Max’, one of the greatest map-makers of the 20th century. He was born in Brighton in 1884 into a family of 13 children. He and Eric studied architecture in London and for a time they worked together on various commissions before going their separate ways. In 1914 Max created ‘the Wonderground Map of London Town’ a marvellously inventive bird’s eye view of the city, designed to entertain passengers whilst they were waiting for their trains, rather than to give exact directional information. Caroline Walker is the great-niece of MacDonald and Eric Gill and is by profession an English teacher. She started researching MacDonald Gill in 2006, co-curated the 2011 University of Brighton exhibition Out of the Shadows: MacDonald Gill, and is currently writing her great-uncle’s biography. The lecture will be accompanied by a superb digital presentation with tea and biscuits after and a chance to talk to the lecturer. Cost is £7 on the door for non-members. For additional information please contact the membership Secretary Ann McNorvell on 01825 721458 or newickdfas2017@gmail.com.

OPEN DAY & SPRING FAIR: in association with the Sussex Federation of Young Farmers, is at

Plumpton College on Saturday May 12 from 10am to 5pm. All are welcome to attend when the College campus will be open to see all departments, great main arena attractions, demonstrations, local food and wine tasting as well as a Craft & Trade Fair, Courses & Careers Advice, Children’s Activities, Farm Displays and Outdoor Activities. Entry for adults is £7.50 and under 16’s free. For tickets visit https://www.plumpton.ac.uk/.

LADIES DAY: at Plumpton Racecourse takes place on Sunday May 13. Gates open at midday and advanced tickets, for £10, will be available until midnight of the May 12 at http://plumptonracecourse.co.uk/. Entry for accompanied under 18’s is free. Details of the Best Dressed Competition (timings, judges and prizes) will be in the complimentary race card on the day. There will be a funfair in the picnic enclosure, live music, tipster talks and much more. The South East Pony Racing Finals follow the last race and are great to watch.

GARDENS ARE SOUGHT: in the centre of the village (north of the railway and south of South Road) for the Open Gardens event, to raise funds for St Peter & St James Hospice, on Sunday June 24. Whether your garden is large, small, formal or the rambling variety it is sure to be of interest to others so please do consider including it in the village trail. If you would like more information before deciding whether to include your garden in this event do call Gill Gamble on O1273891218 or Terry Thompsett on 01273 891256.