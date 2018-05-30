FOUR MILE WALK: including Dumbrells Farm, Cobbs Mill, Pomper Lane and Malthouse Lane takes place this Saturday (June 2). All are welcome to join members of the Footpath Society on this walk. Meet at Gatehouse Lane, Goddards Green, opposite the Sportsman Pub at the dead-end of road (Map Ref: 284 202) ready to start walking at 10.30am. For more details call Gerry and Brenda Arnold on 01444 241463 or Gerry on 07971732090(G) or Brenda on 07790218390.

REMEMBRANCE SERVICE: at the RAF Chailey Memorial in the grounds of the Plough Inn will commence at 3pm this Sunday (June 3). The service will commemorate the RAF Polish Spitfire pilots who served and died while flying from Plumpton’s wartime airfield in 1944 to support the D-Day landings. Also remember all those servicemen who took part in the Normandy Invasion. The Royal British Legion, Polish veterans, Polish scouts and the Polish Club of History Enthusiasts “White Eagle” will be on parade. All are welcome especially children and young people from Plumpton and surrounding villages.

CHAILEY WALK: with the Footpath Society (6.5 miles) takes place on Wednesday June 6 and starts at 10.30am. Meet at 1 Delbury Cottages, East Grinstead Road North Chailey Lewes BN8 4DD. The walk will include Memorial Common, Bineham Wood, Chailey Green, Frick Wood and a late lunch at 1 Delbury Cottages. For more details call Diane Ellis on 01825 723716.

ZUMBA WITH LUCY: takes place every Wednesday at the Scout Hut from 7pm to 7.45pm. It is a fun, friendly class suitable for all abilities. Classes are £5 pay as you go with a weekly raffle to win a free class. No need to pre-book you can just arrive and join in. For more information contact Lucy at zumba_lucy@outlook.com.

DOUGHTY’S: a leading supplier of fabrics including patchwork and quilting is holding their East Sussex Road Show at the village hall on Saturday June 9 from 10.30am to 2.30pm. Entrance costs £1. This event is being organised by the St Peter & St James Hospice Support Group. There will be refreshments and a tombola.

NEWICK & DISTRICT NADFAS: meet at the village hall on Tuesday June 12, at 2.15pm, and the subject will be ‘Food Art and History’. The lecturer Tasha Marks is the founder of AVM Curiosities and Exhibition Curator, with AVM standing for ‘Animal, Vegetable and Mineral’. It was founded by food historian Tasha Marks in 2011 the year after she graduated from Sussex University. AVM Curiosities has been exploring the relationship between art and the senses through a series of events and edible interventions. Confectionery is also one of her great passions. From ancient alabaster ruins crafted from sugar to a Victorian Afternoon Tea at the V&A the lecturer will take you on a delicious journey like no one else. The lecture will be accompanied by a superb digital presentation. The cost is £7 for non-members and if you need any further information please contact our membership Secretary Ann McNorvell 01825 721458 or newickdfas2017@gmail.

WOMEN’S INSTITUTE: meet, at the village hall, on Wednesday June 13 at 7.30pm. New members are always welcome. For more details about the group call Val Thompsett on 01273 891256.

WALK THROUGH FARMLAND: and established tracks past the dam at the end of Weirwood Reservoir and the remains of Brambletye House (5 miles) with the Footpath Society takes place on Sunday June 17. Meet members of the Society ready to start walking at 2.30pm at the Community Centre, Hartfield Row, Forest Row RH18 5DZ (Map Ref: 426 350). For more details call Evelyn Botterill on 01273 890598 or Jean Eagle on 01273 890547 or 07745434312

FLOWER CLUB: meet, at the village hall, on Wednesday June 20 at 7.30pm. Visitors are most welcome at a cost of £3 at the door. There is always a raffle giving a chance to win one of the demonstrators’ arrangements. For more details call Gill Wells on 01273 890561.

JUMBLE SALE: takes place on Saturday June 23 at 2pm, at the village hall, to raise funds for Plumpton and East Chiltington Churches. There will be cakes, tombola, toys, books, clothes, bric-a-brac and much more. There will be lots to rummage through so do go along, you may well find a bargain. Donations of jumble will be much appreciated apart from videos as these no longer sell. Please take jumble to the hall from 9am to midday.

GARDENS NEEDED: Thanks to all who have agreed to open their gardens for the Open Garden trail, to raise funds for St Peter & St James Hospice, on Sunday June 24. There are some new gardens on the trail this year as well as a mix of interesting gardens that have been open before. It would be excellent to have some more gardens on the trail. If you have a garden in the centre of the village (north of the railway and south of South Road) please do take part. Whether your garden is large, small, formal or the rambling variety it is sure to be of interest to others. If you would like more information before deciding whether to include your garden, in this event, do call Gill Gamble on O1273891218 or Terry Thompsett on 01273 891256.

PHOTO QUIZ: will take place along the Open Garden trail on Sunday June 24. The quiz will involve identifying village ‘landmarks’. All the ‘landmarks’ will be visible from the footpaths without the need to go onto other’s properties. The quiz will be open to all ages, with a small prize for completed entries. Entry to the Garden Trail and Photo Quiz costs £5, with under 14s free and the proceeds will help support St Peter & St James Hospice. The garden trail starts at the village hall (BN7 3BQ) and is open from 2pm to 5pm.There will be a tombola and refreshments, at the hall, where there is also ample parking and toilets. For more information contact 01273 891218 or 01273 891256.

‘PLUMPTON ROMAN VILLA: Giving Up Its Secrets’ is the title of a talk by David Rudling at the Stoneywish Visitor Centre, Spatham Lane, Ditchling, on Friday June 29. This will be the chance to learn the latest news of excavations at the Romano-British villa. The footings alone give a fascinating insight into the settlement and the lives of the people who made it their home. Entry costs £7.50 and includes an accompanying exhibition, coffee and a slice of cake. For more details visit www.stoneywish.com.

PLANT TABLE: is open again for the season at Brydon, Station Road, Plumpton Green. Please drop money through letter box. Donations of Plants always welcome. As Sally Huband is no longer running her plant stall she will be donating her plants to us throughout the season. Contact Alan on 01273 890414 or Gill on 01273 890055 for further information. Thanks to everyone for supporting the plant stall and their continued support of the Voluntary Driving Scheme.

SMALL FRIENDLY COMMITTEE: in Plumpton is looking for new members. If you are interested in joining a small friendly committee than the Plumpton Support Group for St Peter and St James Hospice would love to hear from you. The Group organise four major events a year and meet about six times a year to discuss arrangements for the events. New members to the committee would be most welcome, for help and support at events and also to bring new ideas for fundraising. If you would like to join the committee, or would like more information about the Group, please contact Sue Akers on 01273 891701 or sueakers@hotmail.com.