JUMBLE SALE: takes place this Saturday (July 7) at 2pm, at the village hall, to raise funds for the Women’s Institute. There will be cakes, tombola, toys, books, clothes, bric-a-brac and much more. There will be lots to rummage through so do go along, you may well find a bargain. Donations of jumble will be much appreciated apart from videos as these no longer sell. Please take jumble to the hall from 9am to midday.

NEWICK & DISTRICT NADFAS: meet at the village hall on Tuesday July 10, at 2.15pm, and the subject will be ‘Votes for Women, Art and the Suffragettes’. This talk by Dr Caroline Shenton marks the centenary of women getting the vote for the first time. The story will show through the art of cartoons, postcards and posters how the battle was, with much heart ache along the way, eventually won. Caroline was formerly Director of the Parliamentary Archives in London and her book ‘The Day Parliament Burned Down’ won the Political Book of the Year in 2013. It is intended to make this quite an occasion and although it is not obligatory if you want to please do dress up in the suffragette colours, green, purple and white. This is this Society’s last lecture of the season and sadly their last at Plumpton as the Society is closing but not ending completely as they will be merging with Uckfield. All future lectures, beginning in September, will be at the Civic Centre there. The lecture will be accompanied by a superb digital presentation. The cost is £7 for non-members and if you need any further information please contact our membership Secretary Ann McNorvell 01825 721458 or newickdfas2017@gmail. There will as usual be tea and cakes afterwards.

ZUMBA WITH LUCY: takes place every Wednesday at the Scout Headquarters from 7pm to 7.45pm. It is a fun, friendly class suitable for all abilities. Classes are £5 pay as you go with a weekly raffle to win a free class. No need to pre-book you can just arrive and join in. For more information contact Lucy at zumba_lucy@outlook.com.

WOMEN’S INSTITUTE: meet, at the village hall, on Wednesday July 11 at 7.30pm. New members are always welcome. For more details about the group call Val Thompsett on 01273 891256.

FOOTPATH SOCIETY WALK: about 4 miles, including Rotten Row, Juggs Lane, Windmill, Kingston Ridge, The Street Kingston, Spring Barn Farm (refreshments available) and Lewes Priory Ruins, starts at County Hall car park (BN71UE) on Sunday July 15 at 2pm. For more details call Jennie and Dave Langley on 01323 896831 or 07884006238.

CHIDDINGLY WALK: (5 miles) with the Footpath Society takes place on Saturday July 28 starting at 10.30am at Chiddingly Car Park, near the Church (Map Ref: 545 143). The walk will include part of Vanguard Way, Kiln Wood, Limekiln Farm, Nash Street, Muddles Green and the option of lunch at The Six Bells. For more details call Bernie Kempton 01825 722649 or 07791247025.

ROBERTSBRIDGE WALK: (6 miles) with the Footpath Society includes Beed House Farm, Moat Farm and lunch at Salehurst and is on Wednesday August 1. Meet at Robertsbridge Map Ref: 737 236 ready to start at 10am. For more details call Gill and Geoff Gamble on 01273 891218 or 07719540121.

JUMBLE SALE: takes place on Saturday August 4 at 2pm, at the village hall, to raise funds for the Junior Football Club.

SUMMER SHOW; organised by the Horticultural Society takes place at the village hall on Saturday August 11 at 2pm. There will be classes for flowers, vegetables, cookery and crafts and if you would like to enter a Show Schedule is available from Gill Stewart-Brown on 01273 890051.

ALBOURNE CIRCULAR WALK: with the Footpath Society takes place on Sunday August 12. The walk will be 4½ miles and mainly through farmland out to the hamlet of Blackstone. Meet at Albourne village hall car park (BN6 9DJ) ready to start at 2pm. For more details call Margaret Land 01273 890125 or 07990876391 or Ann Kelly on 01444 245031.

AFTERNOON TEA: is being held by the Flower Club at Owlets, Riddens Lane, Plumpton, on Wednesday August 15 from 2.30pm to 4pm. The entrance fee is £3 and tea, coffee and cake will be served. There will also be a tombola, bring & buy and a raffle. All welcome to go along and enjoy a convivial afternoon.

JUMBLE SALE: takes place on Saturday August 18 at 2pm, at the village hall, to raise funds for St Peter & St James Hospice.

CHELWOOD GATE: five mile walk with the Footpath Society starts at Churlwood car park, Ashdown Forest Map Ref: 417 310 on Saturday August 25. Meet at ready to start walking at 2.30pm. For more details call Diane Ellis on 01825 723716.

PLANT TABLE is open again for the season at Brydon, Station Road, Plumpton Green. Please drop money through letter box. Donations of Plants always welcome. As Sally Huband is no longer running her plant stall she will be donating her plants to us throughout the season. Contact Alan on 01273 890414 or Gill on 01273 890055 for further information. Thanks to everyone for supporting the plant stall and their continued support of the Voluntary Driving Scheme.

SMALL FRIENDLY COMMITTEE: in Plumpton is looking for new members. If you are interested in joining a small friendly committee than the Plumpton Support Group for St Peter and St James Hospice would love to hear from you. The Group organise four major events a year and meet about six times a year to discuss arrangements for the events. New members to the committee would be most welcome, for help and support at events and also to bring new ideas for fundraising. If you would like to join the committee, or would like more information about the Group, please contact Sue Akers on 01273 891701 or sueakers@hotmail.com.