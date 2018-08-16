JUMBLE SALE: takes place this Saturday (August 18) at 2pm, at the village hall, to raise funds for St Peter & St James Hospice. There will be cakes, tombola, toys, books, clothes, bric-a-brac and much more. There will be lots to rummage through so do go along, you may well find a bargain. Donations of jumble will be much appreciated apart from videos as these no longer sell. Please take jumble to the hall from 9am to midday.

ZUMBA WITH LUCY: takes place every Wednesday at the Scout Headquarters from 7pm to 7.45pm. It is a fun, friendly class suitable for all abilities. Classes are £5 pay as you go with a weekly raffle to win a free class. No need to pre-book you can just arrive and join in. For more information contact Lucy at zumba_lucy@outlook.com.

CHELWOOD GATE: five mile walk with the Footpath Society starts at Churlwood car park, Ashdown Forest (Map Ref: 417 310) on Saturday August 25. Meet at ready to start walking at 2.30pm. For more details call Diane Ellis on 01825 723716.

JUMBLE SALE: takes place on Saturday September 1 at 2pm, at the village hall, to raise funds for the Sports Pavilion at the King George V Playing Fields.

FOOTPATH SOCIETY: six mile walk on Wednesday September 5 is not now happening. There will be a circular village (four mile) walk on Sunday September 9. Meet at Plumpton Village Hall (Map Ref: 362 165) ready to start walking at 2pm. For more details call Jo Taylor on 01273 890450 or 07870142108.

LADIES OF PLUMPTON: and close by you are needed at the WI as they want to continue but need new members, with fresh ideas and enthusiasm. It’s often said by ladies “Oh I’m not old enough for the WI yet”. Age is irrelevant; the WI is about companionship, education, enjoyment of the arts and most importantly having fun. The Group arrange a varied programme of speakers, activities and outings which appeal to any age. Their next meeting is on Wednesday September 12 at 7.30pm. Please do go along you will be made very welcome. For more information call Val Thompsett on 01273 891256.

FLOWER CLUB: meet, at the village hall, on Wednesday September 19 at 7.30pm. The demonstrator will be Jan Mason and the subject ‘Garden Inspiration’. Visitors are most welcome at a cost of £3 at the door. There is always a raffle giving a chance to win one of the demonstrators’ arrangements. For more details call Gill Wells on 01273 890561.

JUMBLE SALE: takes place on Saturday September 29 at 2pm, at the village hall, to raise funds for Plumpton Primary School PTFA.

SIX MILE CIRCULAR WALK: around ‘Mad Jack’ Fuller’s Folly trail and Darwell Wood, with probably a picnic lunch, takes place on Wednesday October 3. Meet members of the Footpath Society at 10.30am at Brightling (further details to come). For more information call Bernie Kempton on 01825 722649 or 07791247025.

PLANT TABLE: is open at Brydon, Station Road, Plumpton Green. Please drop money through letter box. Donations of Plants always welcome. Contact Alan on 01273 890414 or Gill on 01273 890055 for further information. Thanks to everyone for supporting the plant stall and their continued support of the Voluntary Driving Scheme.

SMALL FRIENDLY COMMITTEE: in Plumpton is looking for new members. If you are interested in joining a small friendly committee than the Plumpton Support Group for St Peter and St James Hospice would love to hear from you. The Group organise four major events a year and meet about six times a year to discuss arrangements for the events. New members to the committee would be most welcome, for help and support at events and also to bring new ideas for fundraising. If you would like to join the committee, or would like more information about the Group, please contact Sue Akers on 01273 891701 or sueakers@hotmail.com.

FESTIVE FAIR: organised by the Plumpton Support Group for St Peter and St James Hospice will be at the village hall on Saturday November 24, from midday until 4.30pm, and all the money raised goes to help support the hospice. There will be a varied selection of stalls selling crafts, festive consumables, along with children’s games, refreshments and a tombola. Would you like a table to sell your products? If so, please contact Terry Thompsett on 01273891256 or terencethompsett@mypostoffice.co.uk to book a stall or to find out more.