DISUSED RAILWAY LINE: River Adur, Lashmars Hall and Catsfield Farm will be seen on the Footpath Society 4½ mile walk this Saturday (November 3). Meet at The Railway Pub (Map Ref. 205 162) Station Road, Henfield ready to start walking at 10.30am. For more details call Brenda and Gerry Arnold on 01444 241463 or 07971732090(G) or 07790218390(B).

PROPOSED GYPSY AND TRAVELLER: Site in Plumpton Green Lewes District Council has now published its Local Plan Part 2 for consultation until midnight on Monday November 5. The Plan includes the proposal for a permanent site of five pitches for travellers and gypsies. The consultation documents can be viewed on the LDC consultation page at planningpolicyconsult.lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk. Paper copies can be read at the District Council Offices at Southover House, Southover Road, Lewes BN7 1AB, and at all local libraries, including Burgess Hill and Haywards Heath. Background documents to this consultation and details of earlier consultations can be found on the Local Plan Part 2 webpage at https://www.lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk/planning-policy/lewes-local-plan-part-2-site-allocations-and-development-management-policies/. If you wish to comment on the proposed site you can do so via the consultation website or in writing to LDC. You can also register to give your views in person when the Plan comes before the independent examiner. The Parish Council Objections to the Proposed Site are detailed in their ‘Response to Lewes District Local Plan Part 2’ which can be seen at http://www.plumptonpc.co.uk/. If you have any questions do email the parish clerk anita.emery@plumptonpc.co.uk or contact Lewes District Council by email at ldf@lewes.gov.uk.

ZUMBA WITH LUCY: takes place every Wednesday at the Scout Headquarters from 7pm to 7.45pm. It is a fun, friendly class suitable for all abilities. Classes are £5 pay as you go with a weekly raffle to win a free class. No need to pre-book you can just arrive and join in. For more information contact Lucy at zumba_lucy@outlook.com.

SIX MILE WALK: with the Footpath Society on Wednesday November 7 starts at the village hall and proceeds to Lentridge Farm, Hattons Green and the Horns Lodge (for a pub lunch) and then return via Hurst Barns and North Barns Lane. Meet at the village hall (Map Ref: 362 165) ready to start walking at 10.30am. For more details call Geoff and Gill Medhurst on 01273 890055 or 07505626074.

JUMBLE SALE: is, at the village hall, on Saturday November 10 at 2pm to raise funds for the Flower Club. This is the last Plumpton jumble sale in 2018. There will be cakes, a special Christmas tombola, toys, books, clothes, bric-a-brac and much more. There will be lots to rummage through so do go along, you may well find a bargain. Donations of jumble will be much appreciated apart from videos as these no longer sell. Please take jumble to the hall from 9am to midday.

WOMEN’S INSTITUTE: meet on Wednesday November 14 at 7.30pm. Visitors and new members are always welcome, so do go along. For more information call Val Thompsett on 01273 891256.

HORSTED KEYNES WALK: (four miles) on Saturday November 17 starts at 2pm. Meet members of the Footpath Society at Horsted Keynes Village carpark (Map Ref: 384 282). For more details call Diane Ellis on 01825723716.

BARN DANCE: with the Touchstone Barn Dance Band is taking place at the village hall on Saturday November 17 from 7pm to 10.30pm. The evening will be led by Mark and Val Orchin and raise funds for Wivelsfield Church. All ages are welcome to this fun evening. Tickets cost £10, to include a Ploughman’s Supper, are available from Paula Wood on 01444 471242.

FLOWER CLUB: meet, at the village hall, on Wednesday November 21 at 7.30pm. The demonstrator will be Gill Homer and the subject ‘Christmas Creations’. Visitors are most welcome at a cost of £3 at the door. There is always a raffle giving a chance to win one of the demonstrators’ arrangements. For more details call Gill Wells on 01273 890561.

FESTIVE FAIR: organised by the Plumpton Support Group for St Peter and St James Hospice will be at the village hall on Saturday November 24, from midday until 4.30pm, and all the money raised goes to help support the hospice. This has now become a well-established event on the village calendar and in the past has been very well supported by residents and shoppers from further afield. There will be a good selection of stalls selling crafts, gifts and festive fare, along with children’s games, refreshments and a tombola. Also a Grand Raffle with numerous lovely prizes including a first prize of £100 cash. The organisers are assured that Father Christmas has the date in his busy schedule and will be at the Fair from 2pm. Get your Christmas shopping done early, there will be lots of gifts to choose from, and help support our local Hospice. Admission costs £1 for over 14 year olds. For more information please contact Terry Thompsett on 01273 891256 or via terencethompsett@mypostoffice.co.uk.

OVER 60’S PARTY: takes place on Saturday December 8 at the village hall from 2pm to 6pm. Plumpton Scout Group are again sponsoring this event and hope to have your support for this enjoyable afternoon. Excellent entertainment has been booked and you will again be able to enjoy a delicious tea, including Christmas cake and a glass of sherry. Father Christmas will also be visiting. This will be a special festive afternoon and everyone in the village aged 60+ is invited to attend. If you need transport please call Rod on 01273 890410.

LEWES HISTORY WALK: with the Footpath Society, starts at Phoenix Car Park, Lewes (Map. Ref. 420 103) at 2pm on Sunday December 2. The walk will take about two hours (depending on weather) and more details are available from Bernie Kempton on 01825 722649 or 07791247025.

CHRISTMAS CARDS: St Peter & St James Hospice Christmas cards can be purchased from Gill Gamble, in Westgate, Plumpton Green. To make arrangements call Gill on 01273 891218.