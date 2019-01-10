FOOTPATH SOCIETY: five mile walk this Saturday (January 12) will start at Barcombe Cross and explore the low-lying area of the Weald, north of Lewes. Lunch, for those who wish, can be had at a pub in Barcombe. Meet at the village shop in Barcombe Cross, there is a car park nearby, (Map Ref: 421 158) ready to start walking at 10.15am. For more details call John and Judy Lawrenson on 01273 472277 or 07815521068.

ZUMBA WITH LUCY: takes place every Wednesday at the Scout Headquarters from 7pm to 7.45pm. It is a fun, friendly class suitable for all abilities. Classes are £5 pay as you go with a weekly raffle to win a free class. No need to pre-book you can just arrive and join in. For more information contact Lucy at zumba_lucy@outlook.com.

PANTOMIME: Plumpton Pantomime Society’s production, at the village hall, this year is Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves. Performances are on Sunday January 20 at 2pm and 6pm and Wednesday to Saturday, January 23 to 26, at 7.30pm, with a matinee at 2.30pm on the Saturday. For more information and tickets visit https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/plumptonpanto.

HAMSEY WALK: with the Footpath Society (five to six miles) takes place on Sunday January 27 and starts at 1.30pm at Phoenix Car Park, Lewes (Map Ref: 420 103). For more details call Sandy Washer on 01273 477336.

CLIMBING MOUNT VENISON: Antarctica, a talk by Cliff Dargonne is at the village hall on Wednesday January 30. All are welcome to join members of the Footpath Society for this talk, meet at the hall at 2pm and the talk will start at 2.30pm.

JUMBLE SALE: takes place on Saturday February 2, at 2pm, at the village hall to raise funds for the maintenance of the hall. There will be cakes, a tombola, toys, books, clothes, bric-a-brac and much more. It would be a great help if all who use the hall assist with the sale, either by donating jumble, tombola prizes, cakes or help on the day. Do attend, there will be lots to rummage through and you may well find a bargain. Donations of jumble will be much appreciated (apart from videos as these no longer sell). Please take jumble to the hall from 9am to midday. After this sale there will be jumble sales in Plumpton on Saturday February 16 to raise funds for the Horticultural Society, March 2 the Activity Scheme, March 30 the Tennis Club April 27 the Honeybees Playgroup, June 22 Plumpton and East Chiltington Churches, July 13 the Women’s Institute, August 17 St Peter and St James Hospice, September 7 the Sports Pavilion, September 28 Plumpton Primary PTFA, October 12 the Village Hall and November 9 the Flower Club. The dates for the Churches and Tennis Club jumble sales are however still to be confirmed. All sales are at the village hall and start at 2pm.

FOOTPATH SOCIETY: five mile walk on Wednesday February 6 has been cancelled. In its place a walk is now scheduled for Wednesday February 13 and details of this walk will follow next week.

WORTH WAY: (part of) following the railway line is the route of the Footpath Society’s walk on Saturday February 9 with possible lunch afterwards. Meet at Turners Hill, Lion Lane (Map Ref: 341 358), for this four mile walk, ready to start walking at 10.30am. For more details call Geoff and Gill Gamble on 01273 891218 or 07719 540121

TALK BY IAN EVEREST: about ‘Newhaven Fort’ is at the village hall on Wednesday February 20 at 2pm for 2.30pm. All are welcome to join members of the Footpath Society for this talk.

FLOWER CLUB: meet, at the village hall, on Wednesday February 20 at 7.30pm. The demonstrator will be Angela Merryfield. Visitors are most welcome at a cost of £3 at the door. There is always a raffle giving a chance to win one of the demonstrators’ arrangements. For more details call Gill Wells on 01273 890561.

CHAILEY WALK: (three and a half miles) including Pound Common, Bineham Wood, the Moat, Long Wood, the Hook, Cottage Wood and Townings Farm is on Sunday February 24. Meet members of the Footpath Society at Pound Common car park (Map Ref: 378 208) ready to start walking at 2pm. For more details call Diane Ellis on 01825 723716 or 07990710521.