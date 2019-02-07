WORTH WAY: (part of) following the railway line is the route of the Footpath Society’s walk this Saturday (February 9) with possible lunch afterwards. Meet at Turners Hill, Lion Lane (Map Ref: 341 358), for this four mile walk; ready to start walking at 10.30am. For more details call Geoff and Gill Gamble on 01273 891218 or 07719 540121.

ZUMBA WITH LUCY: takes place every Wednesday at the Scout Headquarters from 7pm to 7.45pm. It is a fun, friendly class suitable for all abilities. Classes are £5 pay as you go with a weekly raffle to win a free class. No need to pre-book you can just arrive and join in. For more information contact Lucy at zumba_lucy@outlook.com.

FOOTPATH SOCIETY: seven/eight mile walk on Wednesday February 13 is a circular walk up onto the Downs and over towards the Ouse Valley. There will be one steep incline but generally easy walking. Lunch at the Abergavenny Arms, or take a picnic as an alternative. Meet at 1 Chailey Avenue, Rottingdean BN2 7GH, ready to start walking at 10am. For more details call Gill Hall on 07484216120.

WOMEN’S INSTITUTE: The next meeting of the WI is, at the village hall, on Wednesday February 13 at 7.30pm. Visitors and new members are always welcome and to find out more call Sue Walton on 01273 891827.

JUMBLE SALE: takes place on Saturday February 16, at 2pm, at the village hall to raise funds for the Horticultural Society. Please take jumble to the hall from 9am. Also, from 10am to midday you can renew your membership of the Horticultural Society or join for the first time. There will be free tea or coffee and biscuits and the chance to discuss this year’s Shows and seek advice and top tips on showing. All are welcome to join the Society and enter one or all of their three Shows with flowers (pot plants, cut and/or in a flower arrangement), vegetables, wine, handicrafts, cookery etc. Annual membership costs Adults £4 and under 16s are free.

TALK BY IAN EVEREST: about ‘Newhaven Fort’ is at the village hall on Wednesday February 20 at 2pm for 2.30pm. All are welcome to join members of the Footpath Society for this talk.

FLOWER CLUB: meet, at the village hall, on Wednesday February 20 at 7.30pm. The demonstrator will be Angela Merryfield. Visitors are most welcome at a cost of £3 at the door. There is always a raffle giving a chance to win one of the demonstrators’ arrangements. For more details call Gill Wells on 01273 890561.

CHAILEY WALK: (three and a half miles) including Pound Common, Bineham Wood, the Moat, Long Wood, the Hook, Cottage Wood and Townings Farm is on Sunday February 24. Meet members of the Footpath Society at Pound Common car park (Map Ref: 378 208) ready to start walking at 2pm. For more details call Diane Ellis on 01825 723716 or 07990710521.

JUMBLE SALES: take place on Saturday March 2, at 2pm, at the village hall to raise funds for the Activity Scheme and on Saturday March 30 for the Tennis Club.