JUMBLE SALE: takes place this Saturday (February 16) at 2pm, at the village hall to raise funds for the Horticultural Society. Please take jumble to the hall from 9am. Also, from 10am to midday you can renew your membership of the Horticultural Society or join for the first time. There will be free tea or coffee and biscuits and the chance to discuss this year’s Shows and seek advice and top tips on showing. All are welcome to join the Society and enter one or all of their three Shows with flowers (pot plants, cut and/or in a flower arrangement), vegetables, wine, handicrafts, cookery etc. Annual membership costs Adults £4 and under 16s are free.

TALK BY IAN EVEREST: about ‘Newhaven Fort’ is at the village hall on Wednesday February 20 at 2pm for 2.30pm. All are welcome to join members of the Footpath Society for this talk.

ZUMBA WITH LUCY: takes place every Wednesday at the Scout Headquarters from 7pm to 7.45pm. It is a fun, friendly class suitable for all abilities. Classes are £5 pay as you go with a weekly raffle to win a free class. No need to pre-book you can just arrive and join in. For more information contact Lucy at zumba_lucy@outlook.com.

FLOWER CLUB: meet, at the village hall, on Wednesday February 20 at 7.30pm. The demonstrator will be Angela Merryfield. Visitors are most welcome at a cost of £3 at the door. There is always a raffle giving a chance to win one of the demonstrators’ arrangements. For more details call Gill Wells on 01273 890561.

CHAILEY WALK: (three and a half miles) including Pound Common, Bineham Wood, the Moat, Long Wood, the Hook, Cottage Wood and Townings Farm is on Sunday February 24. Meet members of the Footpath Society at Pound Common car park (Map Ref: 378 208) ready to start walking at 2pm. For more details call Diane Ellis on 01825 723716 or 07990710521.

JUMBLE SALE: takes place on Saturday March 2, at 2pm, at the village hall to raise funds for the Activity Scheme.

PLUMPTON RACECOURSE: (Map Ref: 361 154) is the meeting point for the Footpath Society’s walk on Wednesday March 6 starting at 10.30am. The walk will include The Ridge, Streat, Middleton Manor, Underhill Lane, Saillords and the chance to have lunch at The White Horse, Ditchling. For more details call 01273 890450 or 07870 142108.

FLETCHING WALK: (four miles) meet members of the Footpath Society at the car park off Fletching High Street (Map Ref: 429 235) on Saturday March 9 ready to start walking at 10.30am. There is the possibility of a pub lunch at end. For more details call Gill and Geoff Gamble on 01273 891 218 or 07719 540121.

WOMEN’S INSTITUTE: The next meeting of the WI is, at the village hall, on Wednesday March 13 at 7.30pm. Visitors and new members are always welcome and to find out more call Sue Walton on 01273 891827.

TALK: will be at the village hall on Wednesday March 20 at 2pm for 2.30pm, speaker to be advised. All are welcome to join members of the Footpath Society this afternoon.

LAINES FARM: Copyhold Lane, Upper Ridges, Heaselands and Newbury Pond will be included in the Footpath Society walk on Sunday March 24. Meet at Cuckfield car park, Broad Street, ready to start walking at 2pm. For more details call Diane Ellis on 01825 723716 or 07990710521.

JUMBLE SALE: takes place, at the village hall, on Saturday March 30 at 2pm to raise funds for the Tennis Club.