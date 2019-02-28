JUMBLE SALE: is at the village hall this Saturday (March 2) at 2pm to raise funds for the Activity Scheme. The Scheme is a charity which organises daytime supervised activities for children in the summer holidays. To learn more about the Scheme visit https://www.plumptonactivityscheme.org/. The jumble sale is the charity’s annual fundraiser so please support it. Donations of jumble will be much appreciated. Please take donations of jumble and cakes to the hall from 9am to midday. There will be a tombola, toys, books, clothes, bric-a-brac, cakes and much more. There will be lots to rummage through so do go along, you may well find a bargain. Entrance costs 50p, with children free.

PLUMPTON RACECOURSE: (Map Ref: 361 154) is the meeting point for the Footpath Society’s walk on Wednesday March 6 starting at 10.30am. The walk will include The Ridge, Streat, Middleton Manor, Underhill Lane, Saillords and the chance to have lunch at The White Horse, Ditchling. For more details call 01273 890450 or 07870 142108.

ZUMBA WITH LUCY: takes place every Wednesday at the Scout Headquarters from 7pm to 7.45pm. It is a fun, friendly class suitable for all abilities. Classes are £5 pay as you go with a weekly raffle to win a free class. No need to pre-book you can just arrive and join in. For more information contact Lucy at zumba_lucy@outlook.com.

FLETCHING WALK: (four miles) meet members of the Footpath Society at the car park off Fletching High Street (Map Ref: 429 235) on Saturday March 9 ready to start walking at 10.30am. There is the possibility of a pub lunch at end. For more details call Gill and Geoff Gamble on 01273 891 218 or 07719 540121.

WOMEN’S INSTITUTE: The next meeting of the WI is, at the village hall, on Wednesday March 13 at 7.30pm. Visitors and new members are always welcome and to find out more call Sue Walton on 01273 891827.

‘SOURCE TO SEA – THE RIVER ADUR’: is the subject of the talk, by Geoffrey Mead, at the village hall, on Wednesday March 20 at 2pm for 2.30pm. All are welcome to join members of the Footpath Society and enjoy this talk.

FLOWER CLUB: meet on Wednesday March 20, at 7.30pm, at the village hall. The demonstrator will be Graham King. Visitors are most welcome and this month only the cost will be just £1. There is always a raffle giving a chance to win one of the demonstrators’ arrangements. For more details call Gill Wells on 01273 890561.

LAINES FARM: Copyhold Lane, Upper Ridges, Heaselands and Newbury Pond will be included in the Footpath Society walk on Sunday March 24. Meet at Cuckfield car park, Broad Street, ready to start walking at 2pm. For more details call Diane Ellis on 01825 723716 or 07990710521.

JUMBLE SALE: takes place, at the village hall, on Saturday March 30 at 2pm to raise funds for the Tennis Club.

ARLINGTON RESERVOIR: lay-by or car park (Map Ref 529 065) is the start, at 10.30am, of the Footpath Society walk on Wednesday April 3. Berwick Station, Selmeston, Chalvington (lunch) and Cobb Court will be included. For more details call Bernie Kempton on 01825 722649 or 07791 247025.