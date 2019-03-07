FLETCHING WALK: (four miles) meet members of the Footpath Society at the car park off Fletching High Street (Map Ref: 429 235) this Saturday (March 9) ready to start walking at 10.30am. There is the possibility of a pub lunch at end. For more details call Gill and Geoff Gamble on 01273 891 218 or 07719 540121.

ZUMBA WITH LUCY: takes place every Wednesday at the Scout Headquarters from 7pm to 7.45pm. It is a fun friendly class suitable for all abilities. Classes are £5 pay as you go with a weekly raffle to win a free class. No need to pre-book you can just arrive and join in. For more information contact Lucy at zumba_lucy@outlook.com.

WOMEN’S INSTITUTE: meet, at the village hall, on Wednesday March 13 at 7.30pm. Visitors and new members are always welcome and to find out more call Sue Walton on 01273 891827.

‘SOURCE TO SEA – THE RIVER ADUR’: is the subject of the talk, by Geoffrey Mead, at the village hall, on Wednesday March 20 at 2pm for 2.30pm. All are welcome to join members of the Footpath Society and enjoy this talk.

FLOWER CLUB: meet on Wednesday March 20, at 7.30pm, at the village hall. The demonstrator will be Graham King. Visitors are most welcome and this month only the cost will be just £1. There is always a raffle giving a chance to win one of the demonstrators’ arrangements. For more details call Gill Wells on 01273 890561.

LAINES FARM: Copyhold Lane, Upper Ridges, Heaselands and Newbury Pond will be included in the Footpath Society walk on Sunday March 24. Meet at Cuckfield car park, Broad Street, ready to start walking at 2pm. For more details call Diane Ellis on 01825 723716 or 07990710521.

JUMBLE SALE: takes place, at the village hall, on Saturday March 30 at 2pm to raise funds for the Tennis Club. Donations of jumble will be much appreciated. Please take donations of jumble and cakes to the hall from 9am to midday. There will be a tombola, toys, books, clothes, bric-a-brac, cakes and much more. There will be lots to rummage through so do go along, you may well find a bargain. Entrance costs 50p, with children free.

ARLINGTON RESERVOIR: lay-by or car park (Map Ref 529 065) is the start, at 10.30am, of the Footpath Society walk on Wednesday April 3. Berwick Station, Selmeston, Chalvington (lunch) and Cobb Court will be included. For more details call Bernie Kempton on 01825 722649 or 07791 247025.

ATTENTION GARDENERS: Spring has arrived very early this year and there are flowers everywhere. Hopefully there will still be some when Plumpton & District Horticultural Society hold their Spring Show, at the village hall, on Saturday April 6 at 2pm. For a Show Schedule, detailing the classes, please call Gill Stewart-Brown on 01273 890572. The classes include flowers, vegetables, crafts and cookery. Do enter a class or two; entries only cost a few pence. The Show is open to everyone members, children and non-members so do take along your flowers, pot plants etc. and help make it a colourful show. Entries need to be there by 9.30am and stewards will be on hand to help if you are a beginner and not sure what to do. To learn more and see the flowers, crafts and produce on display do go along at 2pm. There will be refreshments, pick a lucky number and a tombola. Entry costs 50p, children free.