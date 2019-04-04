SPRING SHOW: Plumpton & District Horticultural Society are holding their Spring Show at the village hall this Saturday (April 6) at 2pm. For a Show Schedule call Gill Stewart-Brown on 01273 890572. The Show is open to everyone members, children and non-members and each class only costs a few pence. Do take along your flowers, pot plants etc. and help make it a colourful show. Entries need to be there by 9.30am and stewards will be on hand to help if you are a beginner and not sure what to do. To learn more and see the flowers, crafts and produce on display do go along at 2pm. There will be refreshments, pick a lucky number and a tombola. Entry costs 50p, children free.

PLUMPTON CIRCULAR WALK: (about four miles) with the Footpath Society also takes place this Saturday (April 6). Meet members at 2 Strawlands, Plumpton Green (Map Ref: 324 239) ready to start walking at 2pm. The walk will be followed by a cream tea. For more details call Jo Taylor on 01273 890450.

ZUMBA WITH LUCY: takes place every Wednesday at the Scout Headquarters from 7pm to 7.45pm. It is a fun friendly class suitable for all abilities. Classes are £5 pay as you go with a weekly raffle to win a free class. No need to pre-book you can just arrive and join in. For more information contact Lucy at zumba_lucy@outlook.com.

WOMEN’S INSTITUTE: meet, at the village hall, on Wednesday April 10 at 7.30pm. Visitors and new members are always welcome and to find out more call Sue Walton on 01273 891827.

MALLING NATURE RESERVE: to Ringmer, about nine miles, is the Footpath Society’s walk on Sunday April 14. Meet at Phoenix Causeway (Map Ref: 402 103) ready to start walking at 10.30am. There is the option of lunch at the Green Man or perhaps a picnic. The route back to Lewes will be via Lower Stoneham. For more details call Sandy Washer on 01273 477336.

FLOWER CLUB: meet, at the village hall, on Wednesday April 17 at 7pm for their AGM. This will be followed by a demonstration. Visitors are most welcome and the cost is £3. There is always a raffle giving a chance to win one of the demonstrators’ arrangements. For more details call Gill Wells on 01273 890561.

JUMBLE SALE: takes place, at the village hall, on Saturday April 27 at 2pm to raise funds for the Honeybees Preschool. Donations of jumble will be much appreciated. Please take donations of jumble and cakes to the hall from 9am to midday. There will be a tombola, toys, books, clothes, bric-a-brac, cakes and much more. There will be lots to rummage through so do go along, you may well find a bargain. Entrance costs 50p, with children free.

SPRING FLOWER WALK: led by Reg Lanaway, a local expert in flora and fauna, takes place on Sunday April 28 at 2.30pm. Meet at Plumpton Equestrian Centre ready to start walking at 2.30pm. Please wear suitable footwear as the paths may be muddy. The cost is £5 per person (under 14s free) which includes scones, cream and jam at The Half Moon, Plumpton, after the walk (about 4.20pm). The walk is being organised by Plumpton St Peter & St James Hospice Support Group and thanks go to Plumpton College for allowing parking at their Equestrian Centre. For more details call Sue on 01273 891701.

WALK: with the Footpath Society on Wednesday May 1 starts at 10am at the top of Oldlands Avenue, Balcombe. The walk (8 miles) will include Wakehurst, Stonehurst and lunch at The Cat, West Hoathly, or a picnic. For more details call Yvonne Ray on 01444 243629 or 07974458606.

PEACEFUL COUNTRYSIDE: and woodland walk (five miles) past Birch Grove through Chelwood Gate and Danehill is the Footpath Society walk on Saturday May 4. Meet members of the Society at the Red Lion, Chelwood Gate, (Map Ref: 415 503) ready to start walking at 10.30am. Also, there is the possibility of lunch afterwards at the Red Lion. For more details call Bernie Kempton on 01825 722649 or 07791247025.

GROOMBRIDGE: walk with the Footpath Society is on Sunday May 19 starting at 2pm at Aythons Wood Car Park (Pay and Display) Map Ref: 533 365. The walk will include Birchden Forge, Motts Farm, Bullfinches Farm and Motts Mill. For more details call Diane Ellis on 01825 723716 or 07990710521.

PLANT STALL: The Charity Plant Stall at Bryndon, Station Road, Plumpton Green, is open again with a selection of quality plants for your garden, which will vary as the year progresses. Currently there are daffodils and grape hyacinths, that can then be naturalised in the garden when finished flowering. Also there are some pocket money plants especially suitable for Easter. They look forward to your support again this year.