JUMBLE SALE: Takes place at the village hall on Saturday April 27 at 2pm to raise funds for the Honeybees Preschool. Donations of jumble will be much appreciated. Please take donations of jumble and cakes to the hall from 9am to midday. There will be a tombola, toys, books, clothes, bric-a-brac, cakes and much more. There will be lots to rummage through so do go along, you may well find a bargain. Entrance costs 50p, with children free.

CLASSIC CAR AND COFFEE: Held seven very successful monthly events last year with the record attendance being 51 vehicles. All one needs is a classic car, bike, tractor or truck to join in their events. Their first event of the year is on Sunday April 28 at The Plough, Plumpton, from 10.30am to midday and beyond for those who wish to stay for a pint or lunch. Nicole and Mick, the landlords, provide tea, coffees and bacon and sausage rolls and all are very reasonably priced.

SPRING FLOWER WALK: Led by Reg Lanaway, a local expert in flora and fauna, is on Sunday April 28 at 2.30pm. Meet at Plumpton Equestrian Centre ready to start walking at 2.30pm. Please wear suitable footwear as the paths may be muddy. The cost is £5 per person (under 14s free) which includes scones, cream and jam at The Half Moon, Plumpton, after the walk (about 4.20pm). The walk is being organised by Plumpton St Peter and St James Hospice Support Group and thanks go to Plumpton College for allowing parking at their Equestrian Centre. For more details call Sue on 01273 891701.

WALK: With the Footpath Society on Wednesday May 1 starts at 10am at the top of Oldlands Avenue, Balcombe. The walk (8 miles) will include Wakehurst, Stonehurst and lunch at The Cat, West Hoathly, or a picnic. For more details call Yvonne Ray on 01444 243629 or 07974458606.

Peaceful countryside: And woodland walk (five miles) past Birch Grove through Chelwood Gate and Danehill is the Footpath Society walk on Saturday May 4. Meet members of the Society at the Red Lion, Chelwood Gate, (Map Ref: 415 503) ready to start walking at 10.30am. Also, there is the possibility of lunch afterwards at the Red Lion. For more details call Bernie Kempton on 01825 722649 or 07791247025.

WOMEN’S INSTITUTE: Meet at the village hall on Wednesday May 8 at 7.30pm. Visitors and new members are always welcome and to find out more call Sue Walton on 01273 891827.

FLOWER CLUB: Meet at the village hall on Wednesday May 15 at 7.30pm. Visitors are most welcome and the cost is £3. There is always a raffle giving a chance to win one of the demonstrators’ arrangements. For more details call Gill Wells on 01273 890561.

GROOMBRIDGE WALK: With the Footpath Society is on Sunday May 19 starting at 2pm at Aythons Wood Car Park (Pay and Display) Map Ref: 533 365. The walk will include Birchden Forge, Motts Farm, Bullfinches Farm and Motts Mill. For more details call Diane Ellis on 01825 723716 or 07990710521.

PLANT STALL: The Charity Plant Stall at Bryndon, Station Road, Plumpton Green, is open again with a selection of quality plants for your garden, which will vary as the year progresses. Currently there are daffodils and grape hyacinths, that can then be naturalised in the garden when finished flowering. Also there are some pocket money plants especially suitable for Easter. They look forward to your support again this year.