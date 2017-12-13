Thanking those who provided young people a home for winter

The Haywards Heath branch of Yorkshire Building Society is supporting homeless young people this Christmas as part of its charity partnership with End Youth Homelessness (EYH).

Thanks to the Society funded Rent Deposit Scheme for EYH 35 homeless young people will have a home of their own this Christmas

The scheme is the first project of its kind to be rolled out on a national scale, and provides practical help to homeless young people in the UK who are ready to move out of supported accommodation.

An estimated 83,000 young people in the UK are homeless and, according to latest figures, 29 young people in Mid Sussex received some homelessness support from their local authority in 2015/16.

People in Haywards Heath can help support EYH and spread a little festive cheer by buying a set of the charity’s Christmas tree decorations for £1 per design, from the branch, on South Road.

Marc Redhead, manager of the Haywards Heath branch of Yorkshire Building Society, said: “As Christmas is traditionally a time for giving, we want to give homeless young people the best gift of all, a home. Through our partnership with End Youth Homelessness we are providing help for young people in need, but this is only possible thanks to the support we receive from customers and the public in Haywards Heath.

“By buying a set of our Christmas decorations or making a donation, you will be helping homeless young people at one of the most difficult times of the year.”

EYH is a national movement that aims to end homelessness among 16-25 year olds in the UK.

Through the course of the Society’s three-year partnership with EYH it aims to raise £750,000 to support over 700 homeless young people into their own rented homes.

Nick Connolly, Managing Director of End Youth Homelessness, said: “I would like to say a heartfelt thank you to all the customers and members of staff at Yorkshire Building Society who have contributed so far to our charity partnership. Through their donations and support we are able to help more homeless young people this Christmas.”

Every person supported through the Rent Deposit Scheme also receives a £200 home essentials grant and dedicated support with financial advice and life skills.

Yorkshire Building Society’s charity partnership with EYH supports its corporate responsibility strategy, Society Matters, and its ambition to make a lasting positive impact on society.

To find out more visit www.ybs.co.uk/societymatters.