HISTORICAL SOCIETY: Please join us for 8pm in the Village Hall on Thursday 21st June to hear Peter Varlow’s talk “ In An Old House - Discovering Timber-framed Buildings and their people” Visitors most welcome. £2.50 incl refreshments. www.wivelsfield-historical-society.co.uk

WIVELSFIELD CHURCH SUMMER FETE: Saturday 16th June, 2 – 5pm. This year it will be held on Wivelsfield Village Green, RH17 7QH. Stalls, Games, Bar, Plants, Hot Dogs, Toys, Home made produce, Books, Raffle, cakes, Bouncy Castle , Tombola and Cream Teas and ice creams. Plenty of parking.

NIA FITNESS CLASSES: held on Saturday mornings in the Church Hall, Church Lane at 10am. Combining dance, martial arts and mindfulness, Nia tones your body while transforming your mind. More than just a workout, Nia is a fitness practice addressing each aspect of your life - body, mind and soul. Each workout combines 52 simple moves with dance arts, martial arts, and healing arts to get you fit in 60 minutes. Nia is non-impact, practiced barefoot, and adaptable to individual needs and abilities. 6 week courses £42 or £7 per class. To book please contact Annette Courtenage at Annette@niamidsussex.com or 07708 664700.

BABYBALLET: Pre-school dance classes DREAM, BELIEVE, ACHIEVE .Let your child join the magical world of babyballet.

Classes for 6mnths-5yrs on a Monday morning from 9.45am at the Wivelsfield Church Hall. 3 week trial for only £15. Come and join in the fun book on line now at https://babyballet.co.uk/babyballet-school/brighton-west-and-hove/

WIVELSFIELD COMMUNITY CLUB: (The Tea Club) meets In the Wivelsfield Village Hall on the 4th Friday of each month between 2pm and 4.30pm for a get together with tea, homemade sandwiches, cakes and scones with cream. All welcome small membership fee of only 50p per year. Come along and meet new friends.

The WIVELSFIELD SHORT MAT BOWLS CLUB: Join us for exercise and fun in the village hall, Wivelsfield Green, Tuesday evenings at 7pm or Thursday afternoons at 2pm. Beginners Welcome.

LUNCH BUNCH is a drop-in lunch club for mums, dads, grannies and carers every Thursday from 12 noon to 2pm, in Wivelsfield church hall, Church Lane. Enjoy home-made soup and a roll while meeting new friends and chatting to old ones. Children are welcome (but not compulsory!) and lunch will be provided for them with play-helpers are on hand to entertain them while you lunch. Cost: £3 per adult, £1 per child, babies free. There is ample parking in the Church Lane car park. For more information contact Sheila Blair 233937

WIVELSFIELD CHURCH YOUTH CLUB: for year 7 and above. New members are welcome. Meets every other Friday from 8pm to 10pm. For more details please contact Steve and Sue Onions on 01273 890254 or stevensue.onions@btinternet.com

WIVELSFIELD GREEN PLAYGROUP AND PRE-SCHOOL: Ofsted rated ‘Outstanding’ June 2015. Warm, welcoming and fun playgroup for children 2-5years. Spacious indoor and outdoor play areas. Qualified and caring staff.

Contact admin@wgpg.co.uk for up-to-date availability and prospectus. www.wgpg.co.uk

ULTIMATE STOMACH CLASS AND DYNAMIC PILATES CLASSES: On Thursdays in Wivelsfield Village Hall RH17 7QG 6.40pm - Dynamic Pilates (all levels) 7.30pm - Ultimate Stomach (calorie blaster) 8.20pm - Dynamic Pilates (all levels) Courses run in 4 week blocks and cost £22 for the course. All courses booked in advance. Personal training also available. On Wednesday mornings in Wivelsfield Church Hall 10.30am - Ultimate Stomach (calorie blaster) 11.15am - Dynamic Pilates (all levels). For more information contact Julie Craig MSc, BSc (Hons), Dip PT & SMT 07971 128284 Julie@juliecraigfitness.com

PARISH COUNCIL MEETING: All Parish Council meetings are open to members of the public and begin with an “open forum” session during which members of the Parish are welcome to ask questions or bring matters to the attention of the Council. Meetings are held at 8.00pm in the Church Hall, unless otherwise stated on the agenda. Agendas are published in the week prior to the meeting and be found in the Parish. Council notice board (outside the Village Stores & Post Office) or at www.wivelsfield.org.uk Next Parish Council Meeting is Monday 2nd July 2018.

PARISH COUNCIL OFFICE: is located adjacent to the Cock Inn, on North Common Road. It is normally open from 9.00 to 11.30am on Mondays and then 9.00am to 12.00pm on Tuesdays & Fridays. People are very welcome to call in to bring matters to the attention of the Council www.wivelsfield.org.uk

WIVELSFIELD VILLAGE HALL AND RECREATION GROUND: For details concerning this great Hall site and for overall bookings information for the overall site in Eastern Road RH17 7QG, please just contact Peter Burton on 01444 471664 or email on villagehalllettings@gmail.co.uk www.wivelsfieldvillagehall.co.uk

LOCAL SUSSEX POLICE: contact the non-emergency number (101) and ask for the Neighbourhood Policing Team (Lewes District) or to email district.lewes@sussex.pnn.police.uk