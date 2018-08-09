HISTORICAL SOCIETY: Please join us for 8pm in the Village Hall on Thursday 16th August to learn about The Blue Idol Meeting House and the Quakers in Sussex. The Meeting House was established after the Toleration Act of 1689. The Quaker William Penn sailed to found Pennsylvania and to lay one of the foundation stones of the Constitution of the USA. Visitors most welcome. £2.50 incl refreshments. www.wivelsfield-historical-society.co.uk

CHARITY BRIDGE AFTERNOON: The “Friends” of the Mid-Sussex Parkinsons Group, who meet on the 3rd Friday of the month at Wivelsfield Village Hall are holding a Charity Bridge afternoon with tea there on Tuesday 21st August starting at 2pm. All Bridge players are very welcome. Proceeds will be for the benefit of the Parkinsons Group members. For information and a form please contact: Pam Smitherman on 01444 413176 or pamsmitherman.ps@gmail.com .

WIVELSFIELD COMMUNITY CLUB (The Tea Club): meets in Wivelsfield Village Hall on the 4th Friday of each month between 2pm and 4.30pm for a get together with tea, homemade sandwiches, cakes and scones with cream. All welcome. Small membership fee of only 50p per year. Come along and meet new friends.

WIVELSFIELD VILLAGE HALL AND RECREATION GROUND: Eastern Road, RH17 7QG. For bookings or information, please contact the Lettings Co-ordinator, Peter Burton, on 01444 471664 or by email: villagehalllettings@gmail.co.uk. Further information may be found on the Village Hall website www.wivelsfieldvillagehall.co.uk

LOCAL SUSSEX POLICE: contact the non-emergency number (101) and ask for the Neighbourhood Policing Team (Lewes District) or email district.lewes@sussex.pnn.police.uk.

WIVELSFIELD SHORT MAT BOWLS CLUB: Join us for exercise and fun in the Village Hall, Wivelsfield Green, Tuesday evenings at 7pm or Thursday afternoons at 2pm. Beginners Welcome.

LUNCH BUNCH: is a drop-in lunch club for mums, dads, grannies and carers every Thursday from 12 noon to 2pm, in Wivelsfield Church Hall, Church Lane. Enjoy home-made soup and a roll while meeting new friends and chatting to old ones. Children are welcome (but not compulsory!) and lunch will be provided for them with play-helpers on hand to entertain them while you lunch. Cost: £3 per adult, £1 per child, babies free. There is ample parking in the Church Lane car park. For more information contact Sheila Blair 233937.

WICKED - Wivelsfield Church Youth Group: Year 7 and above. New members are welcome. Meets every other Friday from 8pm to 10pm in the Church Hall. For more details please contact Perry Webber on 07730 599821 or perry.wickedyouth@outlook.com

JUNIOR WICKED - Wivelsfield Church Youth Group: Reception- Year 6. New members are welcome. Meets every other Friday from 5pm- 6.30pm in the Church Hall. For more details contact Perry Webber on 07730 599821 or perry.wickedyouth@outlook.com

WIVELSFIELD GREEN PLAYGROUP AND PRE-SCHOOL: Ofsted rated ‘Outstanding’ June 2015. Warm, welcoming and fun playgroup for children 2-5years. Spacious indoor and outdoor play areas. Qualified and caring staff. Contact admin@wgpg.co.uk for up-to-date availability and prospectus. www.wgpg.co.uk

PARISH COUNCIL MEETINGS: All Parish Council meetings are open to members of the public and begin with an “open forum” session during which members of the Parish are welcome to ask questions or raise points about items on the agenda. Meetings are held at 8.00pm in the Church Hall, unless otherwise stated on the agenda. Agendas are published in the week prior to the meeting and be found in the Parish Council notice board (outside the Village Stores & Post Office) or at www.wivelsfield.org.uk. The next meeting will be held on Monday 3 September 2018.

PARISH COUNCIL OFFICE: is located adjacent to the Cock Inn, on North Common Road. It is normally open from 9.30am to 12pm on Mondays, Tuesdays & Fridays. Residents are welcome to call in to ask questions or bring matters to the attention of the Council. Alternatively the Clerk may be contacted on 01444 471898, via clerk@wivelsfield.org.uk or through the website www.wivelsfield.org.uk.

ULTIMATE STOMACH CLASS AND DYNAMIC PILATES CLASSES: On Thursdays in Wivelsfield Village Hall, RH17 7QG 6.40pm - Dynamic Pilates (all levels) 7.30pm - Ultimate Stomach (calorie blaster) 8.20pm - Dynamic Pilates (all levels) Courses run in 4 week blocks and cost £22 for the course. All courses booked in advance. Personal training also available. On Wednesday mornings in Wivelsfield Church Hall 10.30am - Ultimate Stomach (calorie blaster) 11.15am - Dynamic Pilates (all levels). For more information contact Julie Craig MSc, BSc (Hons), Dip PT & SMT 07971 128284 Julie@juliecraigfitness.com

NIA FITNESS CLASSES: held on Saturday mornings in the Church Hall, Church Lane at 10am. Combining dance, martial arts and mindfulness, Nia tones your body while transforming your mind. More than just a workout, Nia is a fitness practice addressing each aspect of your life - body, mind and soul. Each workout combines 52 simple moves with dance arts, martial arts, and healing arts to get you fit in 60 minutes. Nia is non-impact, practiced barefoot, and adaptable to individual needs and abilities. 6 week courses £42 or £7 per class. To book please contact Annette Courtenage at Annette@niamidsussex.com or 07708 664700.

BABYBALLET: Pre-school dance classes DREAM, BELIEVE, ACHIEVE. Let your child join the magical world of babyballet.

Classes for 6 months-5 years on a Monday morning from 9.45am at Wivelsfield Church Hall. 3 week trial for only £15. Come and join in the fun book on line now at https://babyballet.co.uk/babyballet-school/brighton-west-and-hove/