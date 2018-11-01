SERVICE OF COMMEMORATION & THANKSGIVING: An Invitation to A Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving for Departed Loved Ones at St Peter and St John the Baptist Church, Church Lane, Wivelsfield, on Sunday 4th November at 4pm. If you would like the name of a loved one read out please place their name in the blue box near the main door of the Church by Wednesday 24th October This service is open to all.

WIVELSFIELD LITTLE THEATRE: Our Autumn production is ‘Make Way for Lucia’ by John van Druton. Down on the Sussex coast, lies the quaint village of Tilling. To an outsider it would seem a quiet unassuming place. The very epitome of England and all things English. However, looks can be deceptive. In reality it is nothing less than a hive of gossip, back stabbing and tittle tattle run by Miss Elizabeth Mapp, a woman of formidable energy and deviousness, determined to ruthlessly ensure that Tilling remains her domain, over which she can rule her subjects.

But all that is about to change. A challenger, the glamorous Lucia, is about to enter her realm. She has ruled her own town of Risholme for many years with equal determination and now seeks new lands to conquer. The gauntlet has been thrown down and the challenge for the crown of Tilling is about to begin. The result can be nothing less than all out war.

This comedy is based on the popular Mapp and Lucia novels by E F Benson.

Performances at 7.30pm on November 15th, 16th and 17th at Wivelsfield Village Hall. Tickets are £9 and for the first time the Box Office is online. Simply go to www.ticketsource.co.uk/wlt

BARN DANCE AT PLUMPTON VILLAGE HALL: Mark & Val Orchin are leading a BARN DANCE with the Touchstone Barn Dance Band on Saturday 17th November from 7.00pm to 10.30pm in aid of Wivelsfield Church funds. Tickets are £10 to include a Ploughman’s Supper from Paula Wood (Tel: 01444 471242). Come along and have a fun evening, all ages!

WIVELSFIELD COMMUNITY CLUB (The Tea Club): meets in Wivelsfield Village Hall on the 4th Friday of each month between 2pm and 4.30pm for a get together with tea, homemade sandwiches, cakes and scones with cream. All welcome. Small membership fee of only 50p per year. Come along and meet new friends.

WIVELSFIELD VILLAGE HALL AND RECREATION GROUND: Eastern Road, RH17 7QG. For bookings or information, please contact the Lettings Co-ordinator, Peter Burton, on 01444 471664 or by email: villagehalllettings@gmail.co.uk. Further information may be found on the Village Hall website www.wivelsfieldvillagehall.co.uk

LOCAL SUSSEX POLICE: contact the non-emergency number (101) and ask for the Neighbourhood Policing Team (Lewes District) or email district.lewes@sussex.pnn.police.uk.

WIVELSFIELD SHORT MAT BOWLS CLUB: Join us for exercise and fun in the Village Hall, Wivelsfield Green, Tuesday evenings at 7pm or Thursday afternoons at 2pm. Beginners Welcome.

LUNCH BUNCH: is a drop-in lunch club for mums, dads, grannies and carers every Thursday from 12 noon to 2pm, in Wivelsfield Church Hall, Church Lane. Enjoy home-made soup and a roll while meeting new friends and chatting to old ones. Children are welcome (but not compulsory!) and lunch will be provided for them with play-helpers on hand to entertain them while you lunch. Cost: £3 per adult, £1 per child, babies free. There is ample parking in the Church Lane car park. For more information contact Sheila Blair 233937.

WICKED - Wivelsfield Church Youth Group: Year 7 and above. New members are welcome. Meets every other Friday from 8pm to 10pm in the Church Hall. For more details please contact Perry Webber on 07730 599821 or perry.wickedyouth@outlook.com

JUNIOR WICKED - Wivelsfield Church Youth Group: Reception- Year 6. New members are welcome. Meets every other Friday from 5pm- 6.30pm in the Church Hall. For more details contact Perry Webber on 07730 599821 or perry.wickedyouth@outlook.com

WIVELSFIELD GREEN PLAYGROUP AND PRE-SCHOOL: Ofsted rated ‘Outstanding’ June 2015. Warm, welcoming and fun playgroup for children 2-5years. Spacious indoor and outdoor play areas. Qualified and caring staff. Contact admin@wgpg.co.uk for up-to-date availability and prospectus. www.wgpg.co.uk

PARISH COUNCIL MEETINGS: All Parish Council meetings are open to members of the public and begin with an “open forum” session during which members of the Parish are welcome to ask questions or raise points about items on the agenda. Meetings are held at 8.00pm in the Church Hall, unless otherwise stated on the agenda. Agendas are published in the week prior to the meeting and be found in the Parish Council notice board (outside the Village Stores & Post Office) or at www.wivelsfield.org.uk. The next meeting will be held on Monday 12 November 2018.

PARISH COUNCIL OFFICE: is located adjacent to the Cock Inn, on North Common Road. It is normally open from 9.30am to 12pm on Mondays, Tuesdays & Fridays. Residents are welcome to call in to ask questions or bring matters to the attention of the Council. Alternatively the Clerk may be contacted on 01444 471898, via clerk@wivelsfield.org.uk or through the website www.wivelsfield.org.uk.

ULTIMATE STOMACH CLASS AND DYNAMIC PILATES CLASSES: On Wednesdays at Wivelsfield Church Hall: 10.20am Dynamic Pilates (multi-level class); 11.10am small group Dynamic Pilates. Classes run in four week blocks (payable upfront). Taster classes available. 10.20am class £24 for 4 weeks, 11.10am class £35 for 4 weeks. Dynamic pilates is a mix of modern, traditional and fitness pilates. Taught by highly experienced instructor Julie Craig MSc, BSc (Hons), Dip PT & SMT - www.facebook.com/juliecraigfitness Julie@juliecraigfitness.com .

NIA FITNESS CLASSES: held on Saturday mornings in the Church Hall, Church Lane at 10am. Combining dance, martial arts and mindfulness, Nia tones your body while transforming your mind. More than just a workout, Nia is a fitness practice addressing each aspect of your life - body, mind and soul. Each workout combines 52 simple moves with dance arts, martial arts, and healing arts to get you fit in 60 minutes. Nia is non-impact, practiced barefoot, and adaptable to individual needs and abilities. 6 week courses £42 or £7 per class. To book please contact Annette Courtenage at Annette@niamidsussex.com or 07708 664700.

BABYBALLET: Pre-school dance classes DREAM, BELIEVE, ACHIEVE. Let your child join the magical world of babyballet. Classes for 6 months-5 years on a Monday morning from 9.45am at Wivelsfield Church Hall. 3 week trial for only £15. Come and join in the fun book on line now at https://babyballet.co.uk/babyballet-school/brighton-west-and-hove/