HISTORICAL SOCIETY: Please join us on Thursday 17th January in the Village Hall for 8pm to hear Tony Turner’s talk on “From Mails to Males!” When WW1 ended, it was expected that the public would start travelling on commercial airliners. However, this was not the case as the railways were so efficient! The only thing that took to the air was post. Then a series of key events occurred which kick-started the airlines and passenger traffic took off. This is the story of those critical years. www.wivelsfield-historical-society.co.uk Visitors welcome. £2.50 incl refreshments.

WIVELSFIELD FILMS – JANUARY SHOW – BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY: Sunday January 20th, 7.30 pm, at the Village Hall.

Bohemian Rhapsody is a foot-stomping celebration of Queen, their music and their extraordinary lead singer Freddie Mercury. Freddie defied stereotypes and shattered convention to become one of the most beloved entertainers on the planet. The film traces the meteoric rise of the band through their iconic songs and revolutionary sound. They reach unparalleled success, but in an unexpected turn Freddie, surrounded by darker influences, shuns Queen in pursuit of his solo career.

Having suffered greatly without the collaboration of Queen, Freddie manages to reunite with his bandmates just in time for Live Aid. While bravely facing a recent AIDS diagnosis, Freddie leads the band in one of the greatest performances of rock music ever.

Tickets available from Wivelsfield Post Office, The Cock Inn or on-line at wivelsfieldfilms.com.

WIVELSFIELD COMMUNITY CLUB (The Tea Club): meets in Wivelsfield Village Hall on the 4th Friday of each month between 2pm and 4.30pm for a get together with tea, homemade sandwiches, cakes and scones with cream. All welcome. Small membership fee of only 50p per year. Come along and meet new friends.

WIVELSFIELD VILLAGE HALL AND RECREATION GROUND: Eastern Road, RH17 7QG. For bookings or information, please contact the Lettings Co-ordinator, Peter Burton, on 01444 471664 or by email: villagehalllettings@gmail.co.uk. Further information may be found on the Village Hall website www.wivelsfieldvillagehall.co.uk

LOCAL SUSSEX POLICE: contact the non-emergency number (101) and ask for the Neighbourhood Policing Team (Lewes District) or email district.lewes@sussex.pnn.police.uk.

WIVELSFIELD SHORT MAT BOWLS CLUB: Join us for exercise and fun in the Village Hall, Wivelsfield Green, Tuesday evenings at 7pm or Thursday afternoons at 2pm. Beginners Welcome.

WICKED - Wivelsfield Church Youth Group: Year 7 and above. New members are welcome. Meets every other Friday from 8pm to 10pm in the Church Hall. For more details please contact Perry Webber on 07730 599821 or perry.wickedyouth@outlook.com

JUNIOR WICKED - Wivelsfield Church Youth Group: Reception- Year 6. New members are welcome. Meets every other Friday from 5pm- 6.30pm in the Church Hall. For more details contact Perry Webber on 07730 599821 or perry.wickedyouth@outlook.com

WIVELSFIELD GREEN PLAYGROUP AND PRE-SCHOOL: Ofsted rated ‘Outstanding’ June 2015. Warm, welcoming and fun playgroup for children 2-5years. Spacious indoor and outdoor play areas. Qualified and caring staff. Contact admin@wgpg.co.uk for up-to-date availability and prospectus. www.wgpg.co.uk

PARISH COUNCIL MEETINGS: All Parish Council meetings are open to members of the public and begin with an “open forum” session during which members of the Parish are welcome to ask questions or raise points about items on the agenda. Meetings are held at 8.00pm in the Church Hall, unless otherwise stated on the agenda. Agendas are published in the week prior to the meeting and be found in the Parish Council notice board (outside the Village Stores & Post Office) or at www.wivelsfield.org.uk. The next meeting will be held on Monday 4 February.

PARISH COUNCIL OFFICE: is located adjacent to the Cock Inn, on North Common Road. It is normally open from 9.30am to 12pm on Mondays, Tuesdays & Fridays. Residents are welcome to call in to ask questions or bring matters to the attention of the Council. Alternatively the Clerk may be contacted on 01444 471898, via clerk@wivelsfield.org.uk or through the website www.wivelsfield.org.uk.

ULTIMATE STOMACH CLASS AND DYNAMIC PILATES CLASSES: On Wednesdays at Wivelsfield Church Hall: 10.20am Dynamic Pilates (multi-level class); 11.10am small group Dynamic Pilates. Classes run in four week blocks (payable upfront). Taster classes available. 10.20am class £24 for 4 weeks, 11.10am class £35 for 4 weeks. Dynamic pilates is a mix of modern, traditional and fitness pilates. Taught by highly experienced instructor Julie Craig MSc, BSc (Hons), Dip PT & SMT - www.facebook.com/juliecraigfitness Julie@juliecraigfitness.com .

NIA FITNESS CLASSES: held on Saturday mornings in the Church Hall, Church Lane at 10am. Combining dance, martial arts and mindfulness, Nia tones your body while transforming your mind. More than just a workout, Nia is a fitness practice addressing each aspect of your life - body, mind and soul. Each workout combines 52 simple moves with dance arts, martial arts, and healing arts to get you fit in 60 minutes. Nia is non-impact, practiced barefoot, and adaptable to individual needs and abilities. 6 week courses £42 or £7 per class. To book please contact Annette Courtenage at Annette@niamidsussex.com or 07708 664700.

BABYBALLET: Pre-school dance classes DREAM, BELIEVE, ACHIEVE. Let your child join the magical world of babyballet.

Classes for 6 months-5 years on a Monday morning from 9.45am at Wivelsfield Church Hall. 3 week trial for only £15. Come and join in the fun book on line now at https://babyballet.co.uk/babyballet-school/brighton-west-and-hove/