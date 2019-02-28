COMMUNITY INFORMATION DAY: Saturday 2nd March 11am – 2pm, Wivelsfield Village Hall, Eastern Road, Wivelsfield Green, RH17 7QG

You’re invited to join us at the Wivelsfield Information Day taking place at the Village Hall on Saturday 2nd March.

We’re pleased to announce that East Sussex Fire & Rescue, Sussex Police, Action in Rural Sussex, Community Speedwatch, Sussex Community Development Association plus others are dedicating time to listen to any concerns, answer questions and share information about services that are designed to support rural life.

There will also be an opportunity to learn about the renovation plans for the Village Hall and other community areas, you’re also welcome to donate a few spare pennies to help make it happen.

We’ll also be hosting a café with tasty treats, a dedicated Lego area for children (& adults), an actual real-life Fire Engine (subject to operation need) and activities for children. Residents are welcome to just pop down for a tea or coffee, everyone is welcome.

For more information please email clerk@wivelsfield.org.uk

PARTY PIECES: Saturday March 2nd at 7.30pm in the Village Hall. The usual exotic mix of local talent of all ages, shapes and sizes. Tickets will be a mere £7. Box Office 01444 471751. Proceeds to the parish link with Sierra Leone. Not to be missed.

WIVELSFIELD VILLAGE HALL MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE MEETING: 7.30pm, Tuesday 5th March, Renshaw Room, Wivelsfield Village Hall. Members of the public are welcome to attend. There will be a short open forum at the start of the meeting when people may ask questions or make points relevant to the Hall or Recreation Ground.

HEALING SERVICE: On Sunday 17th March at 6pm at Wivelsfield Parish Church there will be a Service of Prayer for Wholeness and Healing. All welcome. Refreshments after the service.

LUNCH BUNCH: a drop-in lunch club for mums, dads, grannies and carers every Thursday from 12 noon to 2pm, in Wivelsfield Church Hall, Church Lane. Enjoy home-made soup and a roll while meeting new friends and chatting to old ones. Children are welcome (but not compulsory!) and lunch will be provided for them with play-helpers on hand to entertain them while you lunch. Cost: £3 per adult, £1 per child, babies free. There is ample parking in the church car park.

WIVELSFIELD COMMUNITY CLUB (The Tea Club): meets in Wivelsfield Village Hall on the 4th Friday of each month between 2pm and 4.30pm for a get together with tea, homemade sandwiches, cakes and scones with cream. All welcome. Small membership fee of only 50p per year. Come along and meet new friends.

WIVELSFIELD VILLAGE HALL AND RECREATION GROUND: Eastern Road, RH17 7QG. For bookings or information, please contact the Lettings Co-ordinator, Peter Burton, on 01444 471664 or by email: villagehalllettings@gmail.co.uk. Further information may be found on the Village Hall website www.wivelsfieldvillagehall.co.uk

LOCAL SUSSEX POLICE: contact the non-emergency number (101) and ask for the Neighbourhood Policing Team (Lewes District) or email district.lewes@sussex.pnn.police.uk.

WIVELSFIELD SHORT MAT BOWLS CLUB: Join us for exercise and fun in the Village Hall, Wivelsfield Green, Tuesday evenings at 7pm or Thursday afternoons at 2pm. Beginners Welcome.

WICKED - Wivelsfield Church Youth Group: Year 7 and above. New members are welcome. Meets every other Friday from 8pm to 10pm in the Church Hall. For more details please contact Perry Webber on 07730 599821 or perry.wickedyouth@outlook.com

JUNIOR WICKED: Wivelsfield Church Youth Group: Reception- Year 6. New members are welcome. Meets every other Friday from 5pm- 6.30pm in the Church Hall. For more details contact Perry Webber on 07730 599821 or perry.wickedyouth@outlook.com

WIVELSFIELD GREEN PLAYGROUP AND PRE-SCHOOL: Ofsted rated ‘Outstanding’ June 2015. Warm, welcoming and fun playgroup for children 2-5years. Spacious indoor and outdoor play areas. Qualified and caring staff. Contact admin@wgpg.co.uk for up-to-date availability and prospectus. www.wgpg.co.uk

PARISH COUNCIL MEETINGS: All Parish Council meetings are open to members of the public and begin with an “open forum” session during which members of the Parish are welcome to ask questions or raise points about items on the agenda. Meetings are held at 8.00pm in the Church Hall, unless otherwise stated on the agenda. Agendas are published in the week prior to the meeting and be found in the Parish Council notice board (outside the Village Stores & Post Office) or at www.wivelsfield.org.uk. The next meeting will be held on Monday 4 March.

PARISH COUNCIL OFFICE: is located adjacent to the Cock Inn, on North Common Road. It is normally open from 9.30am to 12pm on Mondays, Tuesdays & Fridays. Residents are welcome to call in to ask questions or bring matters to the attention of the Council. Alternatively the Clerk may be contacted on 01444 471898, via clerk@wivelsfield.org.uk or through the website www.wivelsfield.org.uk.

ULTIMATE STOMACH CLASS AND DYNAMIC PILATES CLASSES: On Wednesdays at Wivelsfield Church Hall: 10.20am Dynamic Pilates (multi-level class); 11.10am small group Dynamic Pilates. Classes run in four week blocks (payable upfront). Taster classes available. 10.20am class £24 for 4 weeks, 11.10am class £35 for 4 weeks. Dynamic pilates is a mix of modern, traditional and fitness pilates. Taught by highly experienced instructor Julie Craig MSc, BSc (Hons), Dip PT & SMT - www.facebook.com/juliecraigfitness Julie@juliecraigfitness.com .

NIA FITNESS CLASSES: held on Saturday mornings in the Church Hall, Church Lane at 10am. Combining dance, martial arts and mindfulness, Nia tones your body while transforming your mind. More than just a workout, Nia is a fitness practice addressing each aspect of your life - body, mind and soul. Each workout combines 52 simple moves with dance arts, martial arts, and healing arts to get you fit in 60 minutes. Nia is non-impact, practiced barefoot, and adaptable to individual needs and abilities. 6 week courses £42 or £7 per class. To book please contact Annette Courtenage at Annette@niamidsussex.com or 07708 664700.

BABYBALLET: Pre-school dance classes DREAM, BELIEVE, ACHIEVE. Let your child join the magical world of babyballet.

Classes for 6 months-5 years on a Monday morning from 9.45am at Wivelsfield Church Hall. 3 week trial for only £15. Come and join in the fun book on line now at https://babyballet.co.uk/babyballet-school/brighton-west-and-hove/