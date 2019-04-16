Vintage cars join tractors to trundle into Lewes to raise charity funds

Vintage cars and classic tractors trundled into Lewes to raise charity funds.

The Chailey Classic and Vintage Tractor Club held its Mad as a March Hare spring tractor run, in conjunction with Tinkers Park Steam Charitable Trust, Hadlow Down. This year called the River Run, it tracked tributaries of the Ouse and Uck into Lewes. The run raised several hundred pounds.

Howard Venters, chairman of Chailey and Vintage Tractor Club, in the green shirt, next to Adrian Vaughan from Tinkers Park Steam Charitable Trust

With two stops at the Pig and Butcher in Five Ash Down for tea and coffee and then at the Laughing Fish, Isfield, the club and Tinkers enjoyed dances from affiliated Morris side, Spirimawgus.

The route led the procession of up to 40 tractors into Lewes, led into the town centre by the Tinker, a Fowler Gold medal award-winning traction engine owned and preserved by Tinkers Park. Smiling faces proved testimony to the fascination and enjoyment of the public who were thrilled to see the barking and hissing presentation of so many vintage machines, accompanied by a few vintage cars, proceeding through Cliffe High Street and into Harveys Brewery who hosted the event.

Howard Venters, Chailey chairman, said the event could not have been achieved without Harveys Brewery’s ‘huge amount of support’.

Once parked up for the night, there was live music from Newick Folk, a barbeque from Nose to Tail Butchers, Piltdown and more. The club’s charity, St Peter and St James Hospice was present.

There was a brewery tour for club members courtesy of Harveys and those who participated went home to the outlying villages in a vintage double decker bus.

For more see www.chaileytractorclub.org, email chaileytractorclub@gmail.com or call 07971 792449