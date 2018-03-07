Visitors welcome to thriving friendly camera club

Mid Sussex Camera Club is a thriving, friendly and long-established camera club based in Burgess Hill.

Our members have a wide range of abilities and photographic interests.

The club meets at The King’s Centre, Victoria Road, every Monday evening from September to April.

Visitors are welcome to those of our meetings which feature talks from experts and enthusiasts.

Our other sessions are a mixture of workshops, to develop our skills in a practical way, and competitions where an external judge appraises our images.

The picture (above) of “Ouse Valley Viaduct”, better known as the Balcombe Viaduct, was taken by Charles Hobley who is a Club member and an Associate of the Royal Photographic Society (ARPS). It shows the area during extreme weather of a different type to our recent experience!

Meetings in the next few weeks at which visitors are welcome are:

On Monday March 12, the club is delighted to be hosting a talk by the renowned impressionist and abstract photographer Valda Bailey. Her background as a painter greatly informs her approach to capturing landscapes and seascapes. Her images use intentional camera movement and multiple exposures to convey impressions of the world around us. Her work has been featured in many exhibitions and can be found in collections worldwide.

On March 19, we welcome Dr John Nathan ARPS who will be talking about “A Journey around Spitzbergen”.

On 26 March, Monica Weller FRPS is presenting “A Journey with my Trip”. It is reasonable to assume that these sessions will not feature average holiday snaps!

On April 16, the renowned photographer Heather Angel FRPS will be talking about “The Wildlife at Kew”. As Heather has been a photographic hero of mine for over thirty years, I am particularly looking forward to that session.

Details of our activities, and tickets for individual meetings, can be found at www.MidSussexCamera.club

We also have a public Facebook page: Mid Sussex Camera Club.