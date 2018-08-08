Volunteers do ‘amazing job’ making poppies for special Haywards Heath project

Willing volunteers in our community have done an ‘amazing job’ making poppies for a special project in Haywards Heath.

The project is to have a river of 10,000 poppies from The Orchards to Muster Green in Haywards Heath by September, to mark the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War.

Volunteers helping at Sussex Crafts shop in Haywards Heath

But there are still just under 4,000 poppies that need to be made to complete the project and organiser Sylvia Harris, vice chairman of Haywards Heath Horticultural Society, is calling for your help.

She said: “We have had so many willing volunteers who have done an amazing job making poppies.

“I want to say a masssive thank you to everybody – they have been absolutely amazing.

“People have had fun making them too, which has been so nice to see. I can’t wait for the final result.”

The Royal British Legion ladies in Burgess Hill

Mrs Harris told the Middy the project ‘has generated lots of interest from far and wide’.

Many workshops have taken place across the town – at care homes, schools, community centres, and retirement homes.

Mrs Harris added: “The Royal British Legion ladies in Burgess Hill have made and boxed up 1,000 poppies.

“Haywards Heath’s inChoir has also helped out and Sussex Crafts shop in South Road, Haywards Heath.

People helping at Sussex Crafts shop in Haywards Heath

“But we still need more help from the community and organisations to complete and plant the 10,000 poppies.”

People are invited to attend free workshops to make poppies at The Orchards shopping centre in Haywards Heath on Wednesday, August 15, on Friday, August 17, and on Tuesday, August 21, from 10am to 4pm.

The planting of the poppies will take place during the weekend of September 22, and September 23.

People who would like to help can email Sylvia via riverofpoppies18@gmail.com or call 01444 617084.

