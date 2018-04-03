Volunteers join councillors to clean the streets of Burgess Hill

Armed with litter pickers and HiVis jackets volunteers joined town councillors over the weekend to clean the streets of Burgess Hill.

Town mayor Jacqui Landriani said: “Many residents have complained to me about the litter in the perimeter of The Triangle leisure centre and surrounding areas.

Picture: Burgess Hill Town Council

“We took action with a group of volunteers to clean the streets, we will continue to liaise with residents and Mid Sussex District Council to tackle the issue of litter.”

