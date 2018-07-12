Vote in this year’s Mid Sussex District Council Design Awards

For the first time the Mid Sussex District Council Design Awards this year will include a ‘People’s Choice’ vote.

People are being invited to vote for the scheme which is their favourite by August 15.

The awards, which celebrate good design in many forms, take place every three years to recognise the importance of high quality design in enhancing the district.

Each of the shortlisted projects are on display in the district council’s reception area.

People are invited to browse, find out more, and submit their top three favourites.

Votes will be tallied and the winner will be announced as a key part of the award ceremony taking place in October.

Winners will be presented with their awards by Mid Sussex MP Sir Nicholas Soames at an event in Meridian Hall, East Grinstead.

All winners will receive a commemorative plaque which may be fixed to the awarded building.

Councillor MacNaughton, cabinet member for Housing and Planning, said: “There have been some fantastic submissions and I would urge residents to get involved and make their own choice of winner through this first ever People’s Choice Award.

“We are keen to share more details about the shortlisted projects and it will be interesting to see if local people share our excitement.”

Schemes have been shortlisted in the following categories and residents are invited to vote for any of the projects:

- Residential Extensions and Small Works

- Small Residential Schemes (less than 10 dwellings including single houses)

- Large Residential Schemes (10+ dwellings, including care/retirement homes) on

sites which are previously undeveloped

- Large Residential Schemes (10+ dwellings, including care/retirement homes) on

brownfield sites which have been previously developed

- Non-residential schemes (including hotels)

- Conservation and Heritage schemes

- Sustainability.

The awards have been supported by Cordek Limited, a West Sussex company specialising in technical solutions for a range of construction requirements.

For more information, visit www.midsussex.gov.uk/designawards.

‘High-tech’ Haywards Heath business hub plans take step forward

COUNTY NEWS: ‘Horrendous’ queues at Build-A-Bear as ‘pay your age’ promotion abandoned