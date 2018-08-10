Wakehurst prepares for its fifth Glow Wild

Wakehurst is busy preparing for its fifth Glow Wild – the iconic winter lantern trail that sees the mansion, botanic garden and woodlands come alive with lanterns and fire installations.

Volunteers have been working hard since the beginning of the summer making lanterns in the mansion attic.

Volunteer Melanie Hodge creating new lanterns in the mansion attic at Wakehurst

This week, Kari Winter, ranger and creative lead for Glow Wild, unearthed hundreds of lanterns which have been stored in outbuildings since last Christmas.

She said: “We’re checking the lanterns over, one by one, as we always try and reuse a proportion from the year before.

“Our team of volunteers will be cleaning each one with warm soapy water and repairing any small tears, so they will look their best out in the grounds.”

She added: “It feels strange organising the lanterns in this extreme heat – it’s hard to think of them sitting outside in cold winter temperatures.”

Wakehurst/Kew got first dibs at purchasing tickets to the event and 3,333 tickets were sold on the first day – a 13.8 per cent increase on last year.

Booking opens for the general public at 10am next Wednesday (August 15).

A spokesman added: “This year’s trail will be full of surprises – an avenue of oaks housing glowing native owls will welcome you on your arrival.

“Giant willow figures will arise from the shadowy waters of the mansion pond and the new winter garden will be brought alive with torches of fire.

“The mansion will be transformed with a projection of a native wild flower meadow.”

Glow Wild will run on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from November 22, to December 16.

Visitors will be able to choose from eight half hourly time slots between 4.30pm and 8pm.

To buy tickets, visit: www.kew.org/Wakehurst or call 0115 8960220.

