Warehouse fire in Burgess Hill

Firefighters rushed to tackle a fire at a car warehouse in Burgess Hill overnight.

Crews were sent to the scene in London Road at about 1am in the early hours of Sunday morning (June 30).

Photo by Eddie Howland

Three fire engines with firefighters from Burgess Hill and Haywards Heath battled the flames.

Four vehicles were damaged by the fire, according to West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service.

The service said in a statement: "Firefighters quickly brought a fire under control at a car warehouse in London Rd #BurgessHill, last night.

"Four vehicles damaged by fire, heat and smoke and a workshop area also damaged."

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Video and photos by Eddie Howland.