WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT: Bird shot down in Burgess Hill reserve

The leader of Burgess Hill Town Council Pru Moore says she is ‘appalled’ after a bird was shot down in Bedelands Nature Reserve.

Mrs Moore was told of the news by Dominic Moore, chairman of Friends of Burgess Hill Green Circle Network (FoBHGCN).

Picture supplied by Dominic Moore

She said: “I am appalled to hear that this beautiful bird has been killed.

“When we remain complacent about such incidents, things can only get worse. If earlier action had been taken, this could well have been prevented.”

Mr Moore is calling for walkers to be ‘extra vigilant’ and to report any instances of shooting to the police.

He said: “Last Sunday a female sparrowhawk was shot on Bedelands and the carcass was hung on the hedge near the large notice inside the gate at the top of the lane past the caravan site.

“It’s outrageous that people are going to our local nature reserve to slaughter wildlife that should live there safely and undisturbed.

“It is illegal to shoot birds of prey in this country, or most wild birds for that matter and it upsets small children.

“I’ve previously found shotgun cartridge cases on Bedelands too and have reported this on various occasions.

“So far, no one has seemed particularly bothered. Does some innocent passer-by or their dog have to be injured or killed before any action is finally taken?

Picture supplied by Dominic Moore

“No one should carry firearms or airguns on Bedelands, anymore than they should do so in St John’s Park. After all, both are public spaces, open 24 hours a day.”