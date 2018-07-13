Warning over swimming in Ardingly Reservoir

‘Stay safe and don’t risk a swim’ – that is the message from South East Water.

It is warning residents about the dangers of swimming in Ardingly Reservoir.

A spokesman said: “Reservoirs may look like the perfect place to cool off during the current spell of hot weather, but they are full of concealed dangers.

“Although they may look inviting reservoirs conceal hazards such as freezing temperatures, strong currents and hidden machinery.”

Chris Lunn, head of health and safety, at South East Water, added: “It is important that people are aware of how dangerous swimming in reservoirs can be. Reservoirs are beautiful places, especially when the sun is shining; however they are not always safe for swimming.

“If you do have an interest in swimming in reservoirs please make sure it is part of an organised open water swimming event where appropriate monitoring, support and rescue are available.”