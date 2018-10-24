WATCH: Burgess Hill makes poppy lanterns

Residents of Burgess Hill spent the day making lanterns to remember the fallen serviceman from World War One.

Residents of all ages have been busy making poppy lanterns for the town’s commemoration of the 145 young men named on the town’s Great War Memorial.

Even the town's children children got involved



At a series of workshops led by community arts organisation Same Sky, young and old worked together to make 90 lanterns. Another 55 lanterns will be made by students at Burgess Hill Academy to reach the 145 total, meaning there will be one lantern for every serviceman killed.

November 11 marks 100 years since the guns fell silent at the end of World War I.



Burgess Hill will be taking part in the nation’s tribute and commemorating the 145 young men named on the town’s great war memorial who went to fight but did not come home again.

In the evening of November 11 at 6.10pm the lanterns will be carried in a procession led by Mid Sussex Brass Band from the war memorial to the Burgess Hill beacon St John’s Park.

This will be followed by a ceremony and lighting of the town’s beacon at 7pm.