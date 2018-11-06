Watch: Photos from Lindfield's Bonfire Night

Lindfield’s Bonfire night spectacular went off with a bang as the crowds flocked to Monday night’s event.

The celebrations kicked off with a fancy dress competition at King Edward Hall, followed by a torch light procession around the village with residents lining the streets.

On the Common there was the reading of the Bonfire Prayer and lighting of the bonfire, before the evening was ended with a grand firework display.



There was also a street collection on the night, in aid of children’s charities, including Chestnut Tree House, Court Meadow and Riding for Disabled Association group and Kangaroos.