Watch this Sussex woman's fairytale proposal in front of Chad Michael Murray and the cast of One Tree Hill

A Sussex woman has received the proposal of a lifetime at a television show convention in Paris.

When Vicki Thorne, 37, set off for France to attend the One, Two, Three Ravens One Tree Hill convention last weekend (December 7), she thought she was leaving her boyfriend of six years behind to take care of their three children.

Vicki and Gavin celebrate their engagement in front of the Eiffel Tower

Little did she know, 48-year-old Gavin Holloway had been plotting behind the scenes with her friends and members of the cast to plan a very public, very emotional proposal.

“The cast was doing a Q and A and as they got to the end I heard a voice from the back of the room say ‘there’s just one more question’,” said a delighted Vicki.

“Gavin was there with a microphone, and the cast called me up on stage.”

Footage from the event showed a tearful Vicki saying yes as Gavin went down on one knee to pop the question, with stars such as Chad Michael Murray watching on.

Gavin pops the question

Such a public gesture could be seen as high risk, but Vicki said there were no doubts.

“I think it was a safe bet that I would say yes,” she said.

“It all happened so fast. I couldn’t feel my legs – it felt like an outer body experience.

“Gavin said he just went into auto-pilot but the crowd were cheering and taking photos and the cast were really nice, congratulating us and giving us hugs.”

Gavin pops the question

She said she was ‘amazed’ that Gavin had managed to orchestrate the operation, which coincided with their 6th anniversary.

He had even booked himself into the same hotel as Vicki, raising the prospect of an awkward meeting that would blow the whole scheme.

The plan went off without a hitch and the couple, who live in Roundstone Drive in East Preston, are aiming for a summer 2020 wedding.

Vicki said she has had her wedding planned for years, since long before Gavin made the big move.

Vicki gets a hug from Chad Michael Murray

“We have had a rough few years, so this is really nice. I’m over the moon,” she said.

One Tree Hill was a Noughties American drama set in the fictional town of Tree Hill in North Carolina. It ran for nine seasons from 2003 to 2012.

More news:

Worthing pub owner grateful for 'amazing' support after kitchen fire



Police: 'No crime identified' after fire by former Worthing Poundland building

Christmas angels land in Worthing