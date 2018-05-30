Water pipe bursts near Burgess Hill railway station

Crews are currently repairing a burst water pipe near Burgess Hill railway station.

South East Water was alerted to the incident in Station Road just before 8am today.

Distribution manager Tony Hillocks said: “We were alerted to a burst on a five inch diameter pipe on Station Road in Burgess Hill just before 8am today.

“Our crews are on site and working as quickly as possible to repair the main and no customer water supplies are believed to be affected.

“Unfortunately leaks and bursts do happen on our high pressure, extensive network of underground pipes which carry 521 million litres of water everyday through 9,000 miles of mains and more than six million joints.

“Sometimes those pipes and joints fail, but we do work around the clock to find and fix leaks and bursts.

“Customers can report a leak by calling our dedicated Leakline on 0333 000 0002 or by visiting our interactive map found at https://inyourarea.digdat.co.uk/southeastwater.”

